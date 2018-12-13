Miss USA accused of mocking two Asian Miss Universe contestants’ English

source Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers filmed an Instagram Live video with Miss Colombia Valeria Morales and Miss Australia Francesca Hung in which they talked about other Miss Universe contestants.

Summers, a 24-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska, said Miss Vietnam H’Hen Nie “pretends to know so much English.”

She then said no one at the pageant spoke the same language as Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat.

Sarah Rose Summers, the Miss Universe contestant representing the US, is accused of mocking another Miss Universe contestant’s English language skills. The contest, which is taking place in Bangkok and is scheduled to air Monday, includes women from 94 countries competing for the crown.

In a now-expired Instagram Live video, Summers spoke with Miss Colombia Valeria Morales and Miss Australia Francesca Hung about their thoughts on Miss Vietnam H’Hen Nie.

“She’s so cute and she pretends to know so much English,” Summers, a 24-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska, said, adding that “you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her” only to be met with a smile and a nod.

The three then went on to talk about Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat.

“Miss Cambodia is here and doesn’t speak any English, and not a single person here speaks her language,” Summers said. “Poor Cambodia.”

While the original Instagram Live video has expired, other accounts, including the popular account Diet Prada, posted the clips and compared Summers to the Regina George character from the film “Mean Girls.”

“Regina George, is that you?” the caption on Diet Prada’s post said. “This is basically like the most dramatic reality show, but condensed into 1 minute lol. @sarahrosesummers hopefully will prove that ignorance will not win you a @missuniverse title…whatever that means these days.”

Read more: Here’s how Miss America, Miss USA, and Miss Universe are different

The caption said Summers’ comments “normalized xenophobia” and noted the competition was taking place in a country where English is not the primary language.

Commenters also condemned the behavior, with people calling it “bullying” and saying they were “disappointed” with the women.

“Dont expect that even one of you, three is gonna make it, even to the top 3. YOUR COUNTRIES ARE VERY DISAPPOINTED ON YOU, for sure,” one commenter said.

Other commenters defended Summers, with one saying: “I don’t think they meant to belittle their non-English speaking colleagues. They were even amazed how the ladies are able to hold up and stay composed despite the language barrier.”