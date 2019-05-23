The body of a 13-year-old girl was dumped at a Massachusetts hospital, and her parents want answers about her death

caption Chloe Richards source WFXT

A 13-year-old Massachusetts teen is dead after being dropped off at a hospital by an unknown 47-year-old man on Monday.

Chloe Richard’s family last saw her after she went to a friend’s house on Sunday afternoon. They grew concerned when Chloe didn’t come home that night.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been no arrests or updates to the case, Carrie Kimball-Monahan, a spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney’s Office, told INSIDER.

The family of a 13-year-old Massachusetts girl who was found dead at a hospital want answers about their daughter’s shocking death.

Chloe Richard was last seen by her family after being dropped off at a friend’s house on Sunday afternoon, her mother, Deborah Goldsmith-Dolan, and stepfather, Brian Dolan, told the Boston Globe. They grew concerned when Chloe didn’t come home Sunday night, but a friend of Chloe’s on Monday morning told them their daughter was safe.

Goldsmith-Dolan told the Globe that she filed a police report around 4 p.m. on Monday, after Chloe’s Department of Children and Families case worker notified her of “red flags” and said the girl was thinking of moving to Virginia. At the police office, she received a text from Chloe’s friend that her daughter had been taken to a hospital.

Dolan told the Globe he was informed by a reporter that Chloe had been brought to Lawrence General Hospital by a 47-year-old man – though the hospital disputes that claim. She was pronounced dead soon after arrival.

Family members say 13 year old Chloe Ricard of Amesbury died after being dropped off at Lawrence General hospital #7news pic.twitter.com/UEwq6KO5p0 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 21, 2019

“Whoever did this to my little stepdaughter, trust me, I hope there’s hell to pay because they threw her out of the car like a bag of trash,” Dolan told WFXT. “If that was your kid, if that was your sister, if that was your brother, or your mother, or your father, what would you do? I’m beside myself.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy, the Essex District Attorney’s office told the Globe on Monday, but “it will take some time before there is a ruling on the cause and manner of death.”

A talented young artist

After Chloe’s biological father died five years ago, she turned to drawing to cope with the loss.

Chloe attended Solstice Day School, a therapeutic school, and previously Amesbury Middle School. In a statement provided to INSIDER, Amesbury Public Schools Superintendent Jared Fulgoni described Chloe as “a talented young artist.”

“She was creative and found that she could sometimes best express herself through her artwork,” Fulgoni said. “She was kind to the younger students in the school and she showed great empathy for others. We will miss her smile, her creativity and her huge heart.”

Chloe’s family told the Globe she was looking forward to getting her license and graduating high school and, eventually, had plans to become a tattoo artist.

“[It’s] like someone just yanked one of my best friends in the whole world out of my life way before it ever should have been taken,” Chloe’s brother, Kyle Richard, told WBZ. “I hope it was worth it. If something foul went on, you guys are going to go to jail for it.”