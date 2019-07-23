2 missing teens have been named as suspects in the murder of a couple who were shot dead while road-tripping through Canada

caption Kam McLeod, left, and Bryer Schmegelsky, right, are believed to be on the run in Canada. source BCRCMP

On Tuesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police named Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, as suspects in the murders of a couple and an unidentified man in British Columbia.

When the teens’ burnt-out truck was found days after Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese’s murders, near the body of a third unidentified man, police said they didn’t think the cases were linked.

But now the two have been named as suspects in all three murders. They were last spotted more than 24 hours ago in northern Saskatchewan.

Two teens who were reported missing when their burnt-out truck was discovered days after the murders of a couple road-tripping through Canada have now been named as suspects.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were last spotted in northern Saskatchewan, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement on Tuesday. They said the two men are dangerous and should not be approached.

The bodies of Australian man Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese were discovered on July 13 near Liard Hot Springs in British Columbia. The couple were just a few days into a three-week-long road trip through Canada when they were found shot to death.

Four days later, the truck that McLeod and Schmegelsky had been driving was found set on fire nearly 300 miles away, near Dease Lake. The body of a third unidentified man was found a little more than a mile away from the vehicle.

The two teens were reported missing, but police officials initially refuted reports speculating that the two incidents may be connected, saying there was nothing to tie the two cases.

When the boys’ vehicle was first found, their family told authorities that the two had been driving up from their homes on Vancouver Island to Whitehorse to look for work, according to CBC. They said they had not heard from the two in days.

The RCMP is not giving the exact location where the two were last spotted because it’s believed that they have moved on since then.

Police say they may have changed their appearances and were last seen driving a gray 2011 Toyota RAV4.

“We are asking the public: if you spot Kam or Bryer, consider them dangerous,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said during a press conference on Tuesday. “Take no action and immediately call 911.”

INSIDER reached out to Chynna’s brother, British Deese, after the news broke on Tuesday and he said “it gives us some comfort” that police have named suspects in his sister’s murder.

“If kind of feels like [we’re] getting closer to having some closure,” he said.