A California dad is pleading for help in finding his missing daughter, whose boyfriend reportedly rapped about killing a woman after her disappearance

A California father is pleading for help in in finding his missing daughter, whose boyfriend was arrested last week after he reportedly rapped about killing and burying a woman at an open mic night in Los Angeles.

Amanda Custer, 31, has been missing since July 29, when the Monrovia Police Department responded to a domestic violence report involving her and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Robert Camou. Police said in a press release that they believe she was taken from a home in Monrovia against her will.

Camou was arrested on July 30, on a May warrant connected to charges of domestic violence, burglary, battery, and assault, according to the Los Angeles Times. He has not been charged in connection to Custer’s disappearance.

Custer’s father, Rick Custer, penned a handwritten note released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Monday pleading for help in finding his daughter.

“If you were up there on Monday and saw a grey Prius acting suspicious, please report it,” he continued. “We are pleading with anybody who might have a tip that might help to report it, as we are very distraught and need to bring our Amanda home.”

In the domestic violence report, a witness told officers they saw a woman being loaded into a trunk of a Toyota Prius, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Camou was taken into custody on July 30, after police found him sleeping in a Prius in downtown Los Angeles. He is being held without bail.

Hours before his arrest, a man who appeared to be Camou was recorded on video rapping about killing a woman and burring her, according to the LA Times. The LA Sheriff’s Department is reviewing the footage.

Police found blood at Camou’s home, and Lt. Scott Hoglund told the press that police had been sent to Custer’s home on multiple occasions for reports of domestic violence during the couple’s two-year relationship, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Investigators have searched the Mt. Baldy area and Lytle Creek in hopes of finding Custer.

Custer sought a restraining order against Camou in February, alleging that he was verbally, emotionally, and mentally abusive toward her.