Mission 50,000! Chinachem Group kicks off “Light Upcycled Art-for-All” for the Christmas season with light bulb collection initiative which aims to improve lighting for the elderly

October 28, 2019 – Chinachem Group (the Group) announced the first episode of "Light Upcycled Art-for-All" — the Group's large-scale Christmas public art programme featuring thoughtful initiatives to bring positive change to our communities, thrilling light displays and exciting public art projects encompassing a pop-up Upcycling Art Exhibition and a diverse range of workshops with a focus on educating and engaging the public about upcycling.









The commencement of the three-month citywide light bulb collection campaign — fully supported by the Group’s properties, hotels and shopping malls — aims to collect 50,000 used light bulbs or Mission 50000 pledge with an ultimate goal of benefiting Hong Kong’s elderly. The Group will also donate HK$10 to St. James’ Settlement for every used bulb, used tube or Mission 50000 pledge received for their Home Improvement Project for Deprived Elderly programme, which aims to increase the energy efficiency of household lighting for seniors. Bolstered by the public’s initiatives, the donation amount made by the Group could reach up to HK$500,000 in total.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the campaign website https://www.chinachemgroup.com/en/lightupcycledart or the 63 Mission 50000 pledge destinations* to sign up for Mission 50000 between now and December 31, 2019. In addition, during this period, members of the public can come to 17 designated bulb collection points* to donate used bulbs.





* Please visit the campaign website for details of the Mission 50000 pledge destinations and the bulb collection points.





As a responsible corporate citizen, the Group is devoted to its corporate vision of transforming Hong Kong into a more liveable city. It is committed to realising this vision with a hands-on approach through the act of collecting used light bulbs from local households, the Group aims to further promote environmental awareness on a community level by encouraging people to rethink the possibilities of creating values from common wastes.

Through this Christmas public art programme, the Group is committed to providing new opportunities for all to join, and to show that everyone can contribute to making Hong Kong a greener, healthier and an even better city to live in.



