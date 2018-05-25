At least 15 people injured in suspected explosion at a restaurant in Canada

- source
- Police are responding to a possible explosion at a restaurant in Mississauga, Canada.
- At least 15 people were injured.
Medical personnel have evacuated at least 15 people after a possible explosion at a restaurant in Mississauga, Canada, according to multiple news reports published Thursday night.
Law-enforcement officials were notified of the incident at the Bombay Bhel restaurant between Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue at 10:32 p.m. local time.
At least three people in critical condition were taken to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a tweet.
It was not immediately clear what may have caused the explosion.
