A woman answered her door to an apparent deliveryman carrying a large box. Police say he shot her with a crossbow concealed inside.

caption Ontario police released surveillance footage showing a suspect they said posed as a deliveryman before shooting a woman with a crossbow concealed inside the box. source YouTube/Peel Regional Police

Canadian police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say shot a woman with a crossbow after posing as a deliveryman.

Authorities released footage Tuesday of the suspect arriving at the woman’s door. Police said the man shot the crossbow through the cardboard box he was carrying.

The woman’s injuries were “absolutely devastating,” police said, adding that she will be recovering for the rest of her life.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Ontario police are searching for a man they say posed as a deliveryman and shot a woman with a crossbow hidden inside a box when she answered the door.

The Peel Regional Police released surveillance footage on Tuesday showing the seconds just before and after the attack. A suspect dressed as a delivery man can be seen speaking through the woman’s door, then running away as the door slams shut.

Authorities told reporters at a press conference Tuesday that the suspect had shot the crossbow through the cardboard, never removing the weapon from the box. They said he fled in a dark-colored pickup truck.

Read more: A woman says she she drove herself to the hospital after getting shot in the face with a crossbow while protecting her family from a thief

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, managed to shut the door and call 911 after being shot, they added.

“The injuries that she sustained were absolutely devastating,” Det. Sgt. Jim Kettles said. “It involved damage to a lot of her internal organs. She’ll be in a recovery phase for the rest of her life.”

The attack occurred November 7, 2018, in Mississauga, a Canadian city in the Greater Toronto Area. At the time, police had described the incident only as an injury from an “edged weapon.”

Police said Tuesday that they believed the suspect may have attacked the woman at the request of someone else.

“It was clear that this attack was meant to end the victim’s life,” Supt. Heather Raymor told reporters. “Comments that were made to the victim by the suspect indicate that the victim was targeted.”

caption Peel Regional Police displayed a crossbow similar to the one they believe was used in a November 7, 2018 attack in Mississauga. source YouTube/Peel Regional Police

Police added that they were releasing the footage in the hopes that someone might recognize the man, whose face can partially be seen under the brim of his baseball cap.

Kettles said they’re working to identify the make of the suspect’s cap and shoes, but are hoping that the clothing might be recognizable, or might jog someone’s memory.

“We are open to anything at this point and we are looking at all possible investigative avenues,” he said.