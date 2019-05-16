Missouri Senate passes antiabortion bill that bans termination from 8 weeks, days after Alabama and Georgia pass similarly hardline laws

caption Antiabortion marchers at the Supreme Court during the 46th annual March for Life in Washington, DC. source Reuters

A bill approved by the Republican-led Missouri Senate early Thursday would outlaw abortions at eight weeks, including in cases of rape or incest.

It must now pass the Missouri House and be approved by Gov. Mike Parson before it becomes law. Both are likely to let the bill through.

A series of states have passed strict abortion restriction bills in recent weeks.

The state Senate approved the legislation by 24-10 at nearly 4 a.m. local time on Thursday, with only hours to go before a deadline to pass new bills, reported the Associated Press.

The bill makes exceptions only for cases where there is a medical emergency.

It will now be voted on the state’s House, before it can be sent to the desk of Governor Mike Parson, who has expressed approval of the bill.

“Today the Missouri Senate passed one of the most pro-life bills in the United States: Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act,” said state senators Dave Schatz and Caleb Rowden, sponsors of the bill, in statement.

“This comprehensive, life-affirming legislation prohibits abortions once a heartbeat has been detected, prohibits abortions when a baby is capable of feeling pain, and would outlaw abortion in Missouri upon the reversal of Roe v. Wade.”

In recent weeks a series of states have passed strict abortion restriction bills, with Alabama’s governor approving a near-total abortion ban late Wednesday.

Here is the list of all the states to pass such bans in recent weeks:

April 11: Ohio’s governor signed into law a bill banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as soon as the sixth week of pregnancy.

Ohio’s governor signed into law a bill banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as soon as the sixth week of pregnancy. March 21: Mississippi governor Phil Bryant signs into law a fetal heartbeat abortion bill.

Mississippi governor Phil Bryant signs into law a fetal heartbeat abortion bill. March 25: Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law an 18-week abortion ban.

Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law an 18-week abortion ban. March 25: Utah Governor Gary Herbert signed into law a bill banning abortions after 18 weeks of pregnancy.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert signed into law a bill banning abortions after 18 weeks of pregnancy. May 7: Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed a fetal heartbeat abortion ban.

Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed a fetal heartbeat abortion ban. May 14: Kentucky’s House passed a fetal heartbeat abortion ban, which a judge blocked following a challenge from the ACLU. The governor of Kentucky launched an appeal the next day.

Kentucky’s House passed a fetal heartbeat abortion ban, which a judge blocked following a challenge from the ACLU. The governor of Kentucky launched an appeal the next day. May 15: Alabama governor Kay Ivey signed into law a bill a near-total ban on abortions.

Alabama governor Kay Ivey signed into law a bill a near-total ban on abortions. May 16: Missouri House passes ban on abortion from eight weeks. It still needs to complete the legislative process.

Conservatives have advanced new anti-abortion measures in the hope of sparking a new Supreme Court case, where there is now a conservative majority of justices.

Architects of the new abortion restriction bills hope to undermine or overthrow the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling which legalized abortion.