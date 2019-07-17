A woman whose car was stolen spent 2 days tracking it down using GPS and fraudulent credit card purchases, before finding it and taking it back

caption Danielle Reno, speaking to KCTV News. source KCTV

A Missouri woman who had her car stolen in broad daylight went on a successful two-day sleuthing mission to steal it back.

Danielle Reno’s Toyota SUV was stolen from a Kansas City gas station on July 9 with her phone and bank card inside.

Using GPS tracking and monitoring her bank card activity Reno mapped out the thief’s route, eventually tracking down her car to a local discount store.

A store worker tipped Reno off that three women had got out of her car, and had gone to eat in a nearby Applebee’s.

Reno called Clay County police, who arrested the women. Reno documented her saga in a string of Facebook videos, including the arrest.

A Missouri woman whose car was stolen from under her nose spent two days tracking it down using GPS and fraudulent credit card data, before taking it back.

Danielle Reno reported her Toyota 4Runner SUV stolen from a gas station in northern Kansas City, as she picked up her daughter at 9:25 p.m. on July 9, KCTV 5 News reported.

What followed was a grueling 48-hour mission to get it back.

Reno filed an initial police report, but began to hunt down her car herself, documenting it in a string of Facebook videos.

In the videos, Reno is seen tracking her smartphone’s GPS location, until the phone is switched off.

Reno then tracked spending activity on one of her bank cards, she told KCTV 5 News, which she also left in the vehicle, to a Taco Bell, and then a Walmart.

caption A still from a video posted on facebook by Danielle Reno purporting to show the arrest of one of the women who allegedly stole her Toyota. source Danielle Reno/Facebook

After a tip off from a gas station worker that three women, who had got out of Reno’s car, were eating at a nearby Applebee’s restaurant, Reno called the police, and while she waited got back into her car.

Clay County deputies arrested three women on Thursday, 48 hours after the car went missing, KCTV 5 News reported. The women were not named.

“We stalked this lady for 48 hours. She had no idea what we were doing,” Reno told KCTV 5.

caption The Kansas City Applebee’s where Danielle Reno tracked the car thief to. source KCTV

In one of the Facebook videos, which ends with several police officers cuffing three women outside a discount store, Reno says: “Oh my gosh, before I call the cops, I wanted to show you all what we just found, by doing our own stalking.”

“At Applebee’s, my heart’s racing. She has my wallet in her hand and my keys in her hand.”

INSIDER has contacted Clay County police for comment, but is yet to receive a response.