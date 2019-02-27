Missy Elliott freaked out over a huge dog and it’s the most relatable thing

- source
- Paras Griffin/WireImage
- Missy Elliott was in disbelief when she witnessed a humongous dog being walked on the sidewalk Tuesday.
- She posted a video to Twitter of her freaking out and asking the person walking the dog about him.
- The dog, apparently a Great Pyrenees, is only 2-and-a-half years old. Elliott and the person in the car with her were shocked.
- A female Great Pyrenees typically weighs more than 85 pounds and is between two and two-and-a-half feet tall, while a male can weigh up to 120 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club.
- “He gotta be eating from the table????????♀️ cereal/Steaks/greens/sunflower seeds/ Hot chips and a grape soda???? but he such a beauty????,” she wrote on Twitter.
- Watch Elliot freaking out over the dog below:
Yooooo I just saw 1 of the BIGGEST DOGS???? 2 and a half years old! He gotta be eating from the table????????♀️ cereal/Steaks/greens/sunflower seeds/ Hot chips and a grape soda???? but he such a beauty???? pic.twitter.com/5iUAdWbaSM
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 26, 2019