20,000 people have petitioned Netflix to cancel ‘Good Omens’ for being ‘blasphemous’ — but it’s actually an Amazon show

The US Christian group, the “Return to Order” campaign, has launched a petition for Amazon’s “Good Omens” TV series to be canceled, but the petition is directed at Netflix.

It has over 20,000 signatures, and accuses the show of presenting “devils and Satanists as normal and even good, where they merely have a different way of being, and mocks God’s wisdom.”

Neil Gaiman, the coauthor of the novel the show is based on, tweeted on Wednesday, “I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really.”

Amazon launched a social-media campaign earlier this year poking fun at viewers who mistake its TV shows for Netflix’s.

“In the end, this is a denial of Good and Evil: morality and natural law do not exist, just humanitarianism and an ultimately useless creed,” it adds. “This is another step to make Satanism appear normal, light and acceptable. We must show our rejection. Please sign our petition, telling Netflix that we will not stand silent as they destroy the barriers of horror we still have for evil.”

Amazon describes the series, which is based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, like this: “Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan … except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Gaiman acknowledged the petition on Twitter on Wednesday and tweeted, “I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really.”

The petition isn’t the first time someone has thought an Amazon show was on Netflix.

In fact, the behavior is so prevalent that Amazon actually launched a social-media campaign poking fun at viewers who mistake its shows for Netflix shows.

