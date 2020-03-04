4 mistakes digital nomads make while trying to work remotely and travel the world at the same time

caption Working from a beanbag at KoKub. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The life of a digital nomad – someone who works remotely while traveling the world – sounds glamorous.

James Abbott, who founded digital nomad-coworking destination KoHub, says that there are a few challenges that people face when they start trying to work remotely.

Classic digital nomad mistakes include not having a job before starting to travel, failing to find a community, and not properly balancing work and fun.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

KOH LANTA, Thailand – The life of a digital nomad sounds glamorous: constant travel to beautiful beaches, inexpensive stays in remote hostels, and cheap beers with a community of similarly-minded travelers.

The reality is not always quite so idyllic.

James Abbott founded KoHub, a coworking space in the Thai island of Koh Lanta, in 2014. KoHub has become a popular digital nomad destination, offering beach access, a thriving community, and a laid-back vibe for people planning to work remotely in a gorgeous destination.

Business Insider recently asked Abbott about some of the missteps he has seen over the last six years while running Kohub. Here are four of the common mistakes he says he sees digital nomads make over the years.

Not getting a job before they start.

caption A chicken coworker at Kohub. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

“The first piece of advice is get a job that makes money and get a job that … you can do remotely before you leave home,” Abbott said.

Most people showing up at KoHub already have their work figured out, according to Abbott. However, super inexpensive destinations such as Chiang Mai in northern Thailand often attract people starting out without much of a plan – which can lead to cut corners and burnout.

Failing to find a community.

caption Kohub has WiFi and workspaces indoors and outdoors. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Abbott says that digital nomads need to find community in coworking spaces, traveling groups, and even online organizations such as Facebook groups to avoid feeling isolated.

“We’re humans,” Abbot said. “We need social interactions.”

“Most backpackers don’t last more than a year or a year and a half because of the very same reason,” Abbott continued. “Even though they’re going to hostels every day and they’re meeting like-minded people every day, you don’t get deeper relationships because it’s – who am I going to go out and get drunk with tonight?”

Since founding KoHub, Abbott has emphasized the importance of building social bonds at the coworking space. Almost every night of the week, there is a chance to meet other members, from karaoke to group dinners. And, Abbott says, he thinks this emphasis on community is part of what has made KoHub successful.

“People come, they meet good friends, and they stay good friends with them, “Abbott said. “They’ll tell other people that it’s a good place for that, and we’ll get people coming to seek that as well.”

Treating the trip like a vacation.

caption Sunset at Koh Lanta. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The creation of a community can make it easy for some visitors to turn the coworking space into more of a social club, which can cause issues when they’re supposed to be working.

“It’s hard not to go out,” Abbott said. “You’re playing games in the day when you should be working or finishing that thesis.”

Part of KoHub’s goal is to help visitors calibrate the right balance of work and play. And, sometimes members are at risk of tipping the scale in the other direction.

Working too hard and missing out on the benefits of being a digital nomad.

caption Kohub’s garden. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

“You can be too productive as well,” Abbott said. “We get people coming and they say, ‘James, I’ve done 100% more work than I would’ve done sitting in a coffee shop. But, I haven’t seen the beach yet.'”