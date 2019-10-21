Interior designers reveal the 12 biggest mistakes people make when decorating a bedroom

caption When it comes to pillows and headboards, there are certain guidelines you may want to take note of. source Shutterstock

Insider spoke to a group of interior designers to learn about common design mistakes people make when decorating a bedroom.

Some of the most common faux pas include using too much furniture, too many or too few pillows, and rugs that are too small for the room.

Another common mistake is getting a headboard that is too big or too small for your mattress, which can make your space look a bit strange.

It’s not always easy to create a bedroom that’s calming, practical, and beautiful.

Here are some of the biggest mistakes people make when decorating their bedrooms, according to interior designers.

Using bedside tables that are too tall or too short can make your space feel awkward.

caption In many cases, you should be able to fit a lamp on your side table. source Shutterstock

Sara Ray, owner of Sara Ray Interior Design in Nashville, Tennessee, said that having a bedside table that is the right size and height is an absolute necessity.

“If the tables are too tall or short, it can be awkward to reach things on the tables or turn lamps on and off from the bed,” Ray told Insider.

She also said that it’s important to select a night table with a “generous width,” explaining that it’s handy to have enough space for a small lamp and a few essential items.

Having too many pillows on your bed can give your room a cluttered feel.

caption It’s down to personal preference, but this designer cautions against it. source Shutterstock

Ray also told Insider that putting tons of pillows on your bed is not a functional way to set up your sleeping space.

“It results in no one ever making the bed because it’s so time-consuming to get everything positioned just right,” she explained. “The pillows end up on the floor the majority of the time because there typically isn’t much storage for lots of pillows to be tossed in a bedroom.”

That said, not having enough pillows can make your bedroom seem incomplete.

caption The number of pillows you want can depend on the size of your bed. source Shutterstock

On the other hand, if you don’t have enough pillows on your bed your space might look somewhat neglected.

“Too few pillows can make a bed look unfinished and forgotten. Getting the perfect balance of pillows for aesthetic and function is key,” Ray told Insider.

Using an area rug that’s too small can make your space seem less cozy.

caption Your rug should be able to cover a lot of your floor. source Shutterstock

“If you have an area carpet in a bedroom, it needs to cover the majority of the room,” Megan Gorelick, a Delaware-based interior designer who owns Megan Gorelick Interiors, told Insider. “People often skimp on this because they feel it’s wasted under the bed, but your bedroom should feel super cozy.”

To avoid this problem, Gorelick recommends getting a rug that goes as close to the room’s perimeter as possible, leaving about six inches on all sides, if floor vents allow.

Having a mattress and headboard that are incompatible can lead to an unbalanced space.

caption A big headboard and a small mattress can make your room seem a bit off. source Shutterstock

Ray said that the height of your mattress should be taken into consideration when choosing a headboard.

“Having a mattress that is too short for the headboard can make the headboard appear to dominate the bed below it,” she told Insider. “Depending on the headboard style, it can also leave a large gap between the mattress top and bottom of the headboard, where pillows can fall behind the mattress.”

If your mattress is too small or too tall for your headboard, she said you may want to adjust the size of your box spring and make it full-height or half-height.

Using too many pieces of furniture in your bedroom can make the space seem cluttered and tight.

caption Too much furniture can make your space seem smaller, too. source Shutterstock

Ray said another mistake people make is putting too much furniture in their bedroom.

“Since bedroom furniture is naturally large, it can get crowded in bedrooms,” she told Insider. “If the bedroom is not very wide, clearances between pieces of furniture can become too tight.”

She said its best to “keep it simple” and avoid purchasing too many furniture pieces.

Think about your lifestyle before purchasing window treatments, or you might subject yourself to unwelcome light or darkness.

caption If you’re not an early bird, you may want light-blocking shades. source Shutterstock/backpacker79

Alabama-based interior designer Tammy Connor, owner of Tammy Connor Interior Design, said it’s important to know what kind of sleeper you are before purchasing curtains and shades.

“Everyone should know first whether or not they are a vampire or a rooster. If you’re a vampire, make sure you have room-darkening liners to keep the light at bay, but, if you are a rooster, just make sure you have enough [coverage] for privacy,” she said.

Instead of painting your walls a bright color, it’s sometimes better to use vibrant decorative accents.

caption Brightly colored walls may not help you feel sleepy and relaxed. source Shutterstock

Although it all comes down to personal preference, Connor told Insider that if you want a truly relaxing space you may not want to paint your walls bold, bright colors.

“A bedroom should be a retreat from the world … and bold colors simply aren’t restful,” she said. Instead, Connor said you may want to incorporate these colors into your space using fun, decorative accents.

“Things like accent pillows, textured throws and quilts, and even a pretty, subtle wallpaper are all good ways to keep things calm without being boring,” she added.

If you want a good night’s rest, you shouldn’t place your bed against a wall that’s connected to a noisy room.

caption It might be better to share a wall with a spare bedroom instead of the kitchen. source Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

Adam Meshberg, interior architect and founder of Brooklyn-based design firm Meshberg Group, said you should be placing your bed on the wall that doesn’t back up to a loud room, if possible.

“Placing a bed against a wall that connects to a noisy living space on the other side like a kitchen or TV room can cause trouble sleeping,” Meshberg told Insider. “You want to pick a wall that provides the least amount of sound.”

Using light fixtures that don’t offer enough brightness can make your room feel less warm.

caption It’s practical to have lights that can become bright. source Shutterstock

Proper lighting in the bedroom is a must, Connor said. It’s practical and it can add decorative flair to your space.

“I love to use sconces for proper reading light by the bed,” she said. “Light fixtures can also be a great way to add some style and personality to a space.”

Your space may feel uninviting and cold if you don’t have enough different fabrics and textures.

caption Mixing up the fabrics in your room can make for a cozy space. source Shutterstock

Meshberg said the bedroom should be a “peaceful space,” so you should try to make it cozy by incorporating different textures and fabrics into it.

“Minimal bedrooms can often feel a bit cold and by adding fabric window treatments or wall coverings [you can soften] a room while creating a more intimate and cozy space,” he said.

Too much white lighting can make your space feel harsh.

caption You may want to opt for warm-toned lights. source Pixabay

“You should avoid fluorescent lighting at all costs,” said Sara Ianniciello, senior associate and director of design at Whitehall Interiors in New York City, noting that this type of light can sometimes be too harsh for a bedroom.

She said it’s a wise idea to swap out any bright, white bulbs you may have in your bedroom for an incandescent or warmer, soft-white LED bulb. Ianniciello also told Insider that it can be wise to invest in dimmer switches, which can help you control the mood and brightness of a space.

