Interior designers reveal the 10 biggest mistakes people make when decorating a living room

caption Even if your living room looks pretty great, a few common mistakes could be preventing it from being perfect. source Shutterstock

Insider spoke to four designers to find out the top 10 mistakes people make when decorating a living room.

One major mistake is not having enough lights in the space.

Another common design mistake is not incorporating multiple surfaces, like coffee tables and end tables, into the room.

Your living room is probably one of the first spaces someone sees when entering your home, which means there’s a lot of pressure to make it look perfect.

To help you do just that, Insider spoke to four interior designers to find out some common decorating blunders and furniture faux paus.

Here are some of the biggest mistakes people make when decorating a living room.

Buying a rug that is too big or too small for your living room will mess up the entire space.

caption A small rug can make your space look unfinished. source Shutterstock

Gena Kirk, the vice president of design at KB Home, told Insider that it’s important to ensure that a rug does more than just work within the design scheme of your home – it needs to fit the room you intend to use it in.

“A rug that is too large will look overwhelming in the space and can make the room appear smaller,” she said. “A rug that is too small forces your furniture to be closer together, leaving the room feeling unbalanced and [creating] the feeling of wasted empty space.”

Before buying a rug, Kirk recommends using painter’s tape and exact measurements to create mock outlines on your floor so you can envision how it might look in your space.

Placing your couch up against a wall could make the room look smaller.

caption You might want to move your couch closer to the center of your room. source Shutterstock

Lauren White, owner and principal designer at Ellen W. Interiors, told Insider that instead of placing your sofa up against the wall, consider “floating it.”

“Floating furniture means that you place pieces off the wall sometimes in the middle of the room,” she explained. “When you do this in your living room, it makes the room feel and look larger because you will be able to walk around it.”

Using pieces of furniture that are too “matchy-matchy” might make your home look like a showroom.

caption Furniture that all matches might make your room feel like no one actually lives in it. source Shutterstock

Walk into a furniture showroom and you’re likely to find almost everything is sold in sets -including living-room furniture.

“The easiest thing would be to purchase an entire set, but don’t do it,” said White. “A space that looks too ‘matchy-matchy’ isn’t a good thing. Furniture sets are visually boring, but ending different pieces demonstrates that you took time to curate your space which, in turn, elevates the style in your home.”

Your television should be hung in a practical spot, not somewhere high up.

caption Your TV should be eye level with the sofa. source Shutterstock

Design is more than having a home that looks pretty; You should also take ergonomics into account.

“I know that placing your TV over the fireplace is the ‘it’ thing to do but it does a huge disservice to your neck,” said White.

“Your TV should be eye level to where you are sitting – you should not have to look up to look at TV,” she told Insider.

If you don’t prioritize comfort, your living room could end up feeling bleak.

caption A couch might look cool, but it should be comfy, too. source Shutterstock

People often think you have to sacrifice comfort for style and it reflects in their living space, Sonja Rasula, a former interior designer on HGTV’s “Home to Go” and TLC’s “Trading Spaces,” as well as the founder of Unique Markets in Los Angeles, told Insider.

“Comfortability is one of the biggest factors that make a living room,” said Rasula. “Even if you are balling on a budget, adding a cozy blanket or a few plush pillows will make all the difference.”

You might want to have multiple light sources in your living room to create ambiance.

caption One light source often isn’t enough. source Shutterstock

Living rooms are multifunctional and your lighting choices should reflect that, Nashville-based interior designer Sara Ray told Insider.

“There should be overhead lighting on a dimmer that can be used to move throughout the space or dimmed to provide the right ambiance for a party,” she explained. “You want to have plenty of secondary lighting so that tasks like reading can be done while sitting in the space.”

She suggests placing accent lighting on bookshelves, on a fireplace mantel, or above artwork to create layers of lighting in your living room.

Choosing furniture that’s too big or too small for your space can make the room feel off.

caption Your couches and table shouldn’t make it difficult to move around the space. source Shutterstock

Picking out the right furniture is important, but where you put it is equally essential to designing a living room.

“Large pieces in a small space can make the room look even smaller, where small pieces in a large space can leave too much empty space making,” Rasula told Insider.

For larger living rooms, she recommends leaving 30 inches to 36 inches in between furniture pieces. Smaller spaces, like apartments, can get away with 18 inches to 24 inches between each piece of furniture.

“This amount of distance will ensure you’re not overcrowding your living room while at the same time will help maximize space for a smaller living room,” she said.

Incorporating furniture that doesn’t match the rest of your home might throw off the space.

caption Some pieces just don’t belong together. source Shutterstock

Kirk said that her clients often want to incorporate a piece of furniture in their living room that doesn’t really mesh well with the overall style of their home.

She said this should be avoided, but there’s an exception to the rule.

“However, if it is because they love it, I say buy it,” she said. “I believe that if you love something you can make almost anything work and that’s part of what makes a person’s home uniquely theirs – a home filled with furniture they love.”

You should utilize shelving space, but avoid packing it with large items.

caption Sometimes less is more. source Shutterstock

When it comes to shelving and your living room, there’s a right way and a wrong way to go about decorating it, according to Rasula.

“You should utilize shelving space as much as possible, but try and avoid overhang, which could cause the space to look overcrowded,” she told Insider.

Overhang is when items too large for the shelf or bookcase they’re placed on stick out over the ledge, she explained.

Not having enough tables and other surfaces to set your things on can be impractical.

caption One table probably isn’t enough. source Shutterstock

Since a living room is often well-trafficked, you should probably have ample places to set your things down, like drinks, books, and other items, Ray told Insider.

“To create a functional living room, you should have a surface that you can easily reach from wherever you’re sitting,” she said. “It’s so nice to have a side table close by when you’re ready to set a drink down.”

