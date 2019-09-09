An elite group within one of America’s most prestigious universities is embroiled in the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and its director just quit — here’s what’s going on

caption Jeffrey Epstein source Reuters

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology accepted millions in donations from Jeffrey Epstein’s foundations and from donors directly connected to Epstein, including Bill Gates and Leon Black.

MIT Media Lab, an elite group within MIT, was largely responsible for courting Epstein and arranging the donations, according to a New Yorker report. A series of emails unearthed in the report depicts a culture of concealing donations made by Epstein to MIT.

Following the report, MIT Media Lab director Joichi Ito resigned. “After giving the matter a great deal of thought over the past several days and weeks, I think that it is best that I resign as director of the media lab and as a professor and employee of the Institute, effective immediately,” Ito said in a letter published over the weekend.

Harvard and other prestigious institutions also received large donations from Epstein.

One of America’s most prestigious schools, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, accepted millions in donations either directly from or through connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a report in The New Yorker, at least $7.5 million in donations were delivered to MIT by Epstein from major donors like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and investor Leon Black acting on Epstein’s guidance.

Moreover, the leadership at MIT’s elite Media Lab group was seemingly aware of the problems with accepting money from Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and sought to conceal that connection. In the wake of this news, MIT Media Lab director Joichi Ito resigned and MIT president L. Rafael Reif promised “an immediate, thorough and independent investigation.”

Here’s everything we know about the Jeffrey Epstein donation scandal currently ripping through one of America’s most prestigious education institutions.

American financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested July 6 on suspicion of sex trafficking minors. He was being held without bail awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and sex trafficking. On August 10, Epstein died by suicide while being held at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein’s arrest in July wasn’t his first encounter with law enforcement.

In 2008, Epstein was convicted of soliciting sex from girls as young as 14-years-old. He served 13 months in a Florida prison before being released on probation.

A plea deal arranged by Alexander Acosta, then US attorney for Southern District of Florida, enabled Epstein to leave the facility and work from home up to 12 hours per day, six days per week. When Epstein was arrested in July on suspicion of sex trafficking minors, Acosta – who by 2019 was appointed US Secretary of Labor by President Trump – resigned.

In the wake of Epstein’s death, the federal case against him was dropped. But even with the case over, the fallout from the Epstein scandal continues.

Epstein was connected to some very powerful people, including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Reid Hoffman, and Marvin Minsky.

In his career as a financier, Epstein befriended some of the world’s most famous names: People like Bill Gates and Elon Musk, as well as lesser known names like MIT’s Marvin Minsky and LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman.

Another such lesser known name: Joichi Ito, the now-former director of MIT’s elite Media Lab group.

MIT’s acclaimed Media Lab is known for its innovative work in a variety of tech-related fields. Its director, Joichi Ito, directly facilitated donations from Epstein’s foundations into MIT through Media Lab.

In addition to his work at MIT, Ito founded and heads an investment company named Neoteny that funds a variety of tech-related startups which also received funding from Epstein.

“Regrettably, over the years, the Lab has received money through some of the foundations that he controlled. I knew about these gifts and these funds were received with my permission. I also allowed him to invest in several of my funds which invest in tech startup companies outside of MIT,” Ito wrote in an apology letter on August 15.

Following the New Yorker piece published over the past weekend, Ito resigned from MIT altogether.

“After giving the matter a great deal of thought over the past several days and weeks, I think that it is best that I resign as director of the media lab and as a professor and employee of the Institute, effective immediately,” Ito said in the letter sent internally at MIT.

The Media Lab is credited with pioneering some of the most important tech innovations. But its cofounder added fuel to the Epstein fire.

Founded in 1985, the Media Lab is a research group within MIT dedicated to “mixing and matching” ideas from various disciplines such as design, art, media and computer science. The projects created at the Media Lab are often well ahead of their time, and the Lab is credited with being a pioneer in technologies like wearable computing, social media and robotics.

One of the Media Lab’s cofounders is Nicholas Negroponte, who served as its director until 2000.

After news of the Epstein connection to MIT’s Ito surfaced, Negroponte reportedly attended an internal meeting in September and said that he had recommended Ito take the money and that he would still advise him to do so.

“If you wind back the clock I would still say ‘Take it,'” Negroponte said according to a report in the MIT Technology Review.

Negroponte subsequently told the MIT Technology Review that his comments were referring only to the decision to take Epstein’s money in the years following the 2008 conviction of soliciting sex with a minor. Negroponte said that he would not advise taking the money knowing that Epstein was facing new sex trafficking charges.

Internal emails from MIT Media Lab leadership published by The New Yorker depict a culture of secrecy surrounding Epstein’s donations and general involvement with MIT.

Despite the fact that Epstein’s name was listed as “disqualified” on an internal MIT list of potential donors, The New Yorker reports that Epstein’s donations were still accepted by the university through loopholes.

Moreover, a handful of internal emails that included Ito and Media Lab’s former director of development and strategy, Peter Cohen, highlight the Media Lab’s attempt to obscure donations from Epstein.

“Make sure this gets accounted for as anonymous,” Ito wrote in an internal email to a member of his staff in reference to a donation from Epstein. “Jeffrey money, needs to be anonymous. Thanks,” Cohen added.

In the wake of Ito’s resignation and the New Yorker investigation, MIT president L. Rafael Reif announced an “immediate, thorough and independent investigation” of the company’s donation history and practices. “We are actively assessing how best to improve our policies, processes and procedures to fully reflect MIT’s values and prevent such mistakes in the future,” he said. “Our internal review process continues, and what we learn from it will inform the path ahead.”