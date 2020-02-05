Sen. Mitt Romney will vote to convict Trump of abuse of power in his impeachment trial

source Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah announced on Wednesday that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power.

“I think the case was made,” Romney said. He was also one of just two Republican senators who broke with their party to support a motion to call new witnesses in Trump’s trial, though the motion ultimately failed.

“Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine,” Romney said.

Romney said he would not vote to convict Trump on obstruction of Congress.

The Senate will hold a final vote on whether to convict or acquit Trump of the two charges against him – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Utah Republican said he would not vote to convict Trump for obstruction of Congress, however, saying Democrats did not use all of their legal options to obtain further evidence and bring forward more witnesses.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Romney signaled he expects to face harsh criticism from fellow Republicans, adding, “Does anyone seriously believe that I would consent to these consequences, other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?”

The Republican lawmaker was alluding to the oath of impartiality senators took at the start of the trial. The last words of the oath are “so help me God.”

Romney, who is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, told Atlantic staff writer McKay Coppins he prayed for guidance throughout the impeachment proceedings.

“This has been the most difficult decision I have ever had to make in my life,” Romney told Coppins on Tuesday.

“I have gone through a process of very thorough analysis and searching, and I have prayed through this process,” Romney added. “But I don’t pretend that God told me what to do.”

In his speech on the Senate floor, Romney said he approved of much of what Trump has done as president, but added that he was required to put his “personal feelings and political biases aside” in order to uphold a “promise before God to imply impartial justice.”

Romney, who was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, excoriated Trump over his efforts to urge Ukraine into launching investigations into his political rivals.

“Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine,” Romney said.

Trump was impeached in December and charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Both articles of impeachment relate to his efforts to strong-arm Ukraine into interfering in the 2020 election while withholding $391 million in vital military aid and dangling a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately sought and still hasn’t gotten.

At the center of the impeachment inquiry was a July 25 phone call during which Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over the latter’s employment on the board of the Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma Holdings.

Trump also asked Zelensky to help discredit the Russia probe by investigating a bogus conspiracy theory suggesting Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election to help Democrats and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Documents and testimony from more than a dozen witnesses eventually revealed that the July phone conversation was just one data point in a months-long effort by Trump and his allies, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to leverage the weight of the US government and foreign policy to force Ukraine into acceding to his political demands.