caption In 2019, 34 MLB players will earn $20 million or more for their services. source Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

34 MLB players will make $20 million or more this season.

The top-spending teams separate themselves from the pack, with the Cubs, Red Sox, and Yankees responsible for 11 of the 34 highest-paid players in baseball.

Thanks to the monster deals signed by Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, both players are set to clear the $20 million mark for the next decade.

When it comes to contracts in American sports, Major League Baseball reigns supreme.

In 2019, thanks in part to the monster deals just signed by Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, an impressive 34 players will make at least $20 million in total earnings.

This year, the Red Sox and Cubs lead the way, with both teams paying four players at least $20 million for their services in 2019. The Yankees are just behind them with three players crossing the $20 million threshold, followed by the Phillies, Padres, Braves, Rockies, Giants, Tigers, and Angels with two apiece.

Take a look below at the highest-paid players in baseball for the 2019 season.

Salaries and contract information via spotrac.com.

t27. Yadier Molina — $20 million

Team: St. Louis Cardinals

Position: Catcher

2018 WAR: 1.8 wins

Contract: 3 years, $60 million (through 2020)

One thing to know: Molina has been with the Cardinals for his entire professional career, making his major league debut in 2004. He’s won an impressive nine Golden Glove awards through his 15 seasons in St. Louis.

t27. Alex Gordon — $20 million

Team: Kansas City Royals

Position: Outfielder

2018 WAR: 2.4 wins

Contract: 4 years, $72 million (through 2019, with a $23 million mutual option for 2020)

One thing to know: Entering the final year of his contract at 35 years old, Gordon will be trying for a massive year in hopes of landing another deal.

t27. Justin Verlander — $20 million

Team: Houston Astros

Position: Starting pitcher

2018 WAR: 6.3 wins

Contract: 7 years, $180 million (through 2019)

One thing to know: Justin Verlander recently said he hopes to pitch until he’s 45 years old. Part of that might be posturing for his next contract, but it’s also a tough claim to deny, given he’s been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball for more than a decade.

t27. Cole Hamels — $20 million

Team: Chicago Cubs

Position: Starting pitcher

2018 WAR: 3.8 wins

Contract: 6 years, $144 million (through 2019)

One thing to know: Hamels is also in the final year of his deal, and like Verlander, says he wants to play well into his 40s. “I played with Jamie Moyer,” he joked.

t27. Yu Darvish — $20 million

Team: Chicago Cubs

Position: Starting pitcher

2018 WAR: -0.2 wins

Contract: 6 years, $126 million (through 2023)

One thing to know: Darvish only pitched eight games in 2018 before his season was derailed by injury. If healthy, he could be due for a big year.

t27. Jason Heyward — $20 million

Team: Chicago Cubs

Position: Outfielder

2018 WAR: 1.6 wins

Contract: 8 years, $184 million (through 2023)

One thing to know: ESPN ranked Heyward’s contract as the sixth-worst in the majors – he’ll need a big year to change people’s minds.

t27. Eric Hosmer — $20 million

source Patrick Smith/Getty

Team: San Diego Padres

Position: First baseman

2018 WAR: 1.4 wins

Contract: 8 years, $144 million (through 2025)

One thing to know: Hosmer is another contract ESPN found fault with, ranking him as the fourth-worst deal in the majors, but with the addition of Manny Machado in the offseason, it’s possible that the Padres can make enough noise this year for some fans to reconsider.

t27. Mookie Betts — $20 million

Team: Boston Red Sox

Position: Outfielder

2018 WAR: 10.9 wins

Contract: 1 year, $20 million (through 2019)

One thing to know: No one was happier with Bryce Harper’s massive contract than Mookie Betts, who will become a free agent after the 2019 season and with another big year, might make a case to become the first $400 million player.

t23. Freddie Freeman — $21 million

source Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Team: Atlanta Braves

Position: First baseman

2018 WAR: 6.1 wins

Contract: 8 years, $135 million (through 2021)

One thing to know: Freddie Freeman has been a reliable bat for the Braves for almost a decade now, and with the team’s investments and upcoming young talent, now looks to play a part in one of the most fearsome lineups in the National League.

t23. Shin-Soo Choo — $21 million

Team: Texas Rangers

Position: Designated hitter

2018 WAR: 2.8 wins

Contract: 7 years, $130 million (through 2020)

One thing to know: At 36, Shin-Soo Choo is dealing with an injured shoulder heading into the 2019 season, making it unclear how much he’ll be able to contribute to the Rangers this year.

t23. Charlie Blackmon — $21 million

source Justin Edmonds/Getty

Team: Colorado Rockies

Position: Outfielder

2018 WAR: 0.8 wins

Contract: 6 years, $108 million (through 2023)

One thing to know: With two silver slugger awards in the past three seasons, few players take as full advantage of Coors Field as Charlie Blackmon.

t23. Rick Porcello — $21 million

Team: Boston Red Sox

Position: Starting pitcher

2018 WAR: 3.3 wins

Contract: 4 years, $82.5 million (through 2019)

One thing to know: Rick Porcello proved his worth to the Red Sox last year, with Boston winning all three of his postseason starts en route to their World Series title.

22. Jacoby Ellsbury — $21.1 million

Team: New York Yankees

Position: Outfielder

2018 WAR: N/A

Contract: 7 years, $153 million (through 2020, with a $21 million club option for 2021)

One thing to know: Ellsbury didn’t play in the 2018 season, making his contract something of an albatross for the Yankees.

21. Buster Posey — $21.4 million

Team: San Francisco Giants

Position: Catcher

2018 WAR: 2.9 wins

Contract: 8 years, $159 million (through 2021, with a $22 million club option for 2022)

One thing to know: Buster Posey has been one of the best catchers in baseball for almost a decade, and a constant through the Giants’ three recent World Series titles. He’ll be in San Francisco as long as he likes.

t19. Johnny Cueto — $22 million

Team: San Francisco Giants

Position: Starting pitcher

2018 WAR: 1.2 wins

Contract: 6 years, $130 million (through 2021, with a $22 million club option in 2022)

One thing to know: Cueto had to opt for Tommy John surgery last season, meaning he likely won’t be available for the Giants until mid-summer at the earliest.

t19. Masahiro Tanaka — $22 million

Team: New York Yankees

Position: Starting pitcher

2018 WAR: 2.9 wins

Contract: 7 years, $155 million (through 2020)

One thing to know: Through five seasons with the Yankees, Tanaka has never posted a losing record, and only once put up an ERA over 3.75.

18. Josh Donaldson — $23 million

Team: Atlanta Braves

Position: Third baseman

2018 WAR: 1.2 wins

Contract: 1 year, $23 million (through 2019)

One thing to know: Josh Donaldson gives Atlanta another huge bat heading into 2019, setting up what could be a thrilling race for the division between the Braves and Phillies.

17. J.D. Martinez — $23.75 million

Team: Boston Red Sox

Position: Designated hitter

2018 WAR: 6.4 wins

Contract: 5 years, $110 million (through 2022)

One thing to know: Martinez had a monster season with the Red Sox in 2018, batting .330 while smacking 43 home runs and 130 RBI – he’s a real contender for the triple crown this year.

16. Zack Greinke — $24 million

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks

Position: Starting pitcher

2018 WAR: 4.2 wins

Contract: 6 years, $206.5 million (through 2021)

One thing to know: Greinke hasn’t shown any signs of fading at 34 years old – over the past two seasons he’s put up a 3.20 ERA and 414 strikeouts for the Diamondbacks.

t12. Jake Arrieta — $25 million

Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Position: Starting pitcher

2018 WAR: 3.1 wins

Contract: 3 years, $75 million (through 2020, with a $20 million club option for 2021 and 2022)

One thing to know: Jake Arrieta has one of the more interesting contracts in baseball. While he has the option to opt-out after the 2019 season, the Phillies could void that potential opt-out by picking up the 2021 and 2022 seasons on his deal for $20 million a year.

t12. Joey Votto — $25 million

source Rob Tringali/Getty Images

Team: Cincinnati Reds

Position: First baseman

2018 WAR: 3.5 wins

Contract: 10 years, $225 million (through 2023 with a $20 million club option for 2024)

One thing to know: Joey Votto’s full no-trade clause almost certainly means he’ll be a Red for life.

t12. Jordan Zimmerman — $25 million

Team: Detroit Tigers

Position: Starting pitcher

2018 WAR: 0.6 wins

Contract: 5 years, $110 million (through 2020)

One thing to know: Zimmermann’s contract includes a slew of solid potential bonuses, including $500,000 for winning the Cy Young and $100,000 each for All-Star appearances and Golden Glove awards.

t12. Jon Lester — $25 million

Team: Chicago Cubs

Position: Starting pitcher

2018 WAR: 3.4 wins

Contract: 6 years, $155 million (through 2021)

One thing to know: Lester’s 2021 season is vested, and will come through as long as Lester reaches either 200 innings pitched in 2020 or 400 innings combined over the next two seasons.

t10. Giancarlo Stanton — $26 million

source Elsa/Getty Images

Team: New York Yankees

Position: Outfielder

2018 WAR: 4.0 wins

Contract: 13 years, $325 million (through 2028)

One thing to know: Before Harper signed with the Phillies, Stanton’s contract was the richest in baseball history.

t10. Nolan Arenado — $26 million

source Brian Bahr

Team: Colorado Rockies

Position: Third baseman

2018 WAR: 5.6 wins

Contract: 8 years, $260 million (through 2026)

One thing to know: While people waited and wondered where Manny Machado and Bryce Harper would wind up in free agency, the Rockies decided to skip the tension with superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado, extending him with a massive eight-year deal.

9. Felix Hernandez — $27.8 million

Team: Seattle Mariners

Position: Starting pitcher

2018 WAR: -1.3 wins

Contract: 7 years, $175 million (through 2019)

One thing to know: At the time of its signing in 2013, Hernandez’s contract was the largest ever awarded to a pitcher.

8. Albert Pujols — $28 million

Team: Los Angeles Angels

Position: Designated hitter

2018 WAR: 0.5 wins

Contract: 10 years, $240 million (through 2021)

One thing to know: If Pujols can reach 763 career home runs, he will receive a $7 million bonus – he currently has 633. He will also receive $1 million per year for 10 years after he retires as part of a “personal-services contract” with the team.

7. Yoenis Cespedes — $29 million

Team: New York Mets

Position: Outfielder

2018 WAR: 0.9 wins

Contract: 4 years, $110 million (through 2020)

One thing to know: Cespedes’ contract had one of the highest average annual values ever given to a position player when he signed in 2017, thanks in large part to its reasonable length. After next season, Cespedes will be looking yet another big contract.

t4. Bryce Harper — $30 million

source Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Position: Outfielder

2018 WAR: 1.3 wins

Contract: 13 years, $330 million (through 2031)

One thing to know: Bryce Harper’s 13-year, $330 million deal includes no opt-outs and a no-trade clause, meaning the lefty slugger will likely finish his career in Philadelphia.

t4. Miguel Cabrera — $30 million

Team: Detroit Tigers

Position: First baseman

2018 WAR: 0.6 wins

Contract: 8 years, $248 million (through 2023, with $30 million mutual options for 2024 and 2025)

One thing to know: When all is said and done in Cabrera’s career, he’ll have earned more than $400 million from America’s pastime.

t4. Manny Machado — $30 million

source Rob Carr/Getty Images

Team: San Diego Padres

Position: Shortstop

2018 WAR: 5.7 wins

Contract: 10 years, $300 million (through 2028)

One thing to know: It took longer than it should have, but Manny Machado finally found his big-money deal, signing one of the biggest contracts ever to join the San Diego Padres this season.

t2. Clayton Kershaw — $31 million

source Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Position: Starting pitcher

2018 WAR: 4.0 wins

Contract: 3 years, $93 million (through 2021)

One thing to know: Kershaw receives a $1.5 million bonus for every Cy Young Award he wins and $500,000 each time he finishes second or third – an important bonus considering he’s finished in the top three in six of the past eight seasons.

t2. David Price — $31 million

Team: Boston Red Sox

Position: Starting pitcher

2018 WAR: 4.4 wins

Contract: 7 years, $217 million (through 2022)

One thing to know: Price set a new high mark for largest contract ever for a pitcher when he signed this deal in 2016. With three straight division titles and a World Series win in 2018, Boston is more than happy with their investment.

1. Mike Trout — $33.25 million

source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Team: Los Angeles Angels

Position: Outfielder

2018 WAR: 10.2 wins

Contract: 6 years, $144.5 million (through 2020)

One thing to know: Mike Trout has undeniably been the best player in baseball since entering the league eight years ago. Aside from his rookie season, in which he only played 40 games, Trout has finished first or second in MVP voting six of seven years, and never finished lower than fourth. When he becomes a free agent, he will almost undoubtedly become the highest-paid player in the history of American sports.

