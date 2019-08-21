MLB reportedly had to send a memo out to players warning against the use of gas-station sexual-enhancement pills

Major League Baseball is reportedly concerned with its players’ use of over-the-counter sexual-enhancement pills.

Major League Baseball is reportedly concerned with its players’ use of over-the-counter sexual-enhancement pills.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB sent a memo to players in both the major and minor leagues warning that such pills can lead to banned substances being found in their urine, resulting in a suspension.

Per ESPN:

The memo, obtained by ESPN, warns that “these products are often contaminated with prohibited and unsafe ingredients” and that players are subject to discipline even if they inadvertently ingested a banned substance.

“Sexual or male enhancement products present a very real risk for drug-tested players,” the memo said, “and the high likelihood for contamination or unidentified ingredients in these products underscores the importance of consuming only those products that are NSF Certified for Sport.”

Sources told Passan that at least two players that have caught suspensions this year for performance-enhancing drugs have said that the banned substances were in their system due to such pills.

MLB also suggested that players suffering from “legitimate issues related to sexual performance” speak with a doctor about taking prescriptions such as Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra to treat their symptoms.

You can read Passan’s entire story on the memo here.

