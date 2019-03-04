The 29 athletes in the exclusive $200 million club for career earnings in North America

  • There are 29 players in North American sports history who have made at least $200 million.
  • The list is loaded with NBA players, MLB players, and NFL quarterbacks.
  • The list is updated through the 2018 NFL and MLB seasons and the 2018-19 NBA and NHL seasons.

While Harper will eventually join the $200 million club for career earnings, he is not there yet. On the other hand, there are 29 athletes who have made at least $200 million in their careers.

The list includes 12 players from the NBA, 11 from Major League Baseball, six NFL quarterbacks, and none from the NHL.

Using contract data obtained by Spotrac.com and other sources, here are the 29 highest-paid players in North American sports history.

29. Justin Verlander — $201.3 million

source
Bob Levey/Getty

Seasons: 14

Highest single-season salary: $28.0 million

World Series Titles: 1

All-Star Games: 7

Cy Young Awards: 1

28. Philip Rivers, QB — $202.9 million

source
Maddie Meyer/Getty

Seasons: 15

Highest single-season earnings: $32 million (2015; includes $17 million signing bonus)

Championships: 0

Pro Bowls: 8

First-team All-Pro: 0

27. Aaron Rodgers, QB — $204.0 million

source
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Seasons: 14

Highest single-season earnings: $66.9 million (2018; includes $57.5 million signing bonus)

Championships: 1

Pro Bowls: 7

First-team All-Pro: 2

26. Joe Johnson — $214.0 million

source
Rich Pedroncelli/Getty

Seasons: 17

Highest single-season salary: $24.9 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 7

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

25. Pau Gasol — $215.0 million

source
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Seasons: 18

Highest single-season salary: $19.3 million

Championships: 2

All-Star Games: 6

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

24. Tom Brady, QB — $217.2 million

source
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Seasons: 19

Highest single-season earnings: $28.8 million (2016; includes $28.0 million signing bonus)

Championships: 5

Pro Bowls: 14

First-team All-Pro: 3

23. Mark Teixeira — $217.7 million

source
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Seasons: 14

Highest single-season salary: $23.1 million

World Series Titles: 1

All-Star Games: 3

MVP Awards: 0

22. Adrian Beltre — $220.1 million

source
Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Seasons: 21

Highest single-season salary: $18.0 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 4

MVP Awards: 0

21. Drew Brees, QB — $221.7 million

source
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Seasons: 18

Highest single-season earnings: $40 million (2012; includes $37 million signing bonus)

Championships: 1

Pro Bowls: 12

First-team All-Pro: 1

20. Chris Paul ― $222.5 million

source
Harry How/Getty Images

Seasons: 13

Highest single-season salary: $35.7 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 9

NBA First-team All-NBA: 4

19. Joe Mauer — $223.3 million

source
Stephen Brashear/Getty Image

Seasons: 15

Highest single-season salary: $23.0 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 6

MVP Awards: 1

18. Manny Ramirez — $223.4 million

source
Getty Images

Seasons: 19

Highest single-season salary: $23.9 million

World Series Titles: 2

All-Star Games: 12

MVP Awards: 0

17. Dwight Howard — $234.5 million

source
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Seasons: 15

Highest single-season salary: $23.2 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 8

NBA First-team All-NBA: 5

16. Eli Manning, QB — $235.3 million

source
Elsa/Getty

Seasons: 15

Highest single-season earnings: $37 million (2015; included $31 million signing bonus)

Championships: 2

Pro Bowls: 4

First-team All-Pro: 0

15. Carmelo Anthony ― $238.3 million

Seasons: 16

Highest single-season salary: $26.2 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 10

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

14. Chris Bosh — $239.1 million

Seasons: 13

Highest single-season salary: $23.7 million

Championships: 2

All-Star Games: 11

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

13. Tim Duncan ― $242.0 million

source
Stephen Dunn/Getty

Seasons: 19

Highest single-season salary: $22.2 million

Championships: 5

All-Star Games: 15

NBA First-team All-NBA: 10

12. Carlos Beltran — $245.7 million

source
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Seasons: 20

Highest single-season salary: $19.4 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 9

MVP Awards: 0

11. Peyton Manning, QB — $248.7 million

source
Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Seasons: 18

Highest single-season earnings: $35 million (2004; includes $34.5 million signing bonus)

Championships: 2

Pro Bowls: 14

First-team All-Pro: 7

10. Miguel Cabrera — $249.9 million

source
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Seasons: 16

Highest single-season salary: $30.0 million

World Series Titles: 1

All-Star Games: 11

MVP Awards: 2

9. Dirk Nowitzki ― $251.6 million

source
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Seasons: 21

Highest single-season salary: $25.0 million

Championships: 1

All-Star Games: 14

NBA First-team All-NBA: 4

8. CC Sabathia — $256.8 million

source
Gregory Shamus

Seasons: 18

Highest single-season salary: $25.0 million

World Series Titles: 1

All-Star Games: 6

Cy Young Awards: 1

7. Derek Jeter — $266.2 million

Seasons: 20

Highest single-season salary: $22.6 million

World Series Titles: 5

All-Star Games: 14

MVP Awards: 0

6. LeBron James ― $269.5 million

source
Getty Images

Seasons: 16

Highest single-season salary: $35.7 million

Championships: 3

All-Star Games: 15

NBA First-team All-NBA: 12

5. Albert Pujols — $270.5 million

Seasons: 18

Highest single-season salary: $27.0 million

World Series Titles: 2

All-Star Games: 10

MVP Awards: 3

4. Shaquille O’Neal ― $286.3 million

Seasons: 19

Highest single-season salary: $27.7 million

Championships: 4

All-Star Games: 15

NBA First-team All-NBA: 8

3. Kobe Bryant ― $323.3 million

source
Harry How/Getty

Seasons: 20

Highest single-season salary: $30.5 million

Championships: 5

All-Star Games: 18

NBA First-team All-NBA: 11

2. Kevin Garnett ― $334.3 million

Seasons: 21

Highest single-season salary: $28 million

Championships: 1

All-Star Games: 15

NBA First-team All-NBA: 4

1. Alex Rodriguez — $445.2 million

source
USA Today Sports/Reuters

Seasons: 22

Highest single-season salary: $33.0 million

World Series Titles: 1

All-Star Games: 14

MVP Awards: 3

