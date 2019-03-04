The 29 athletes in the exclusive $200 million club for career earnings in North America

- There are 29 players in North American sports history who have made at least $200 million.
- The list is loaded with NBA players, MLB players, and NFL quarterbacks.
- The list is updated through the 2018 NFL and MLB seasons and the 2018-19 NBA and NHL seasons.
While Harper will eventually join the $200 million club for career earnings, he is not there yet. On the other hand, there are 29 athletes who have made at least $200 million in their careers.
The list includes 12 players from the NBA, 11 from Major League Baseball, six NFL quarterbacks, and none from the NHL.
Using contract data obtained by Spotrac.com and other sources, here are the 29 highest-paid players in North American sports history.
29. Justin Verlander — $201.3 million
Seasons: 14
Highest single-season salary: $28.0 million
World Series Titles: 1
All-Star Games: 7
Cy Young Awards: 1
28. Philip Rivers, QB — $202.9 million
Seasons: 15
Highest single-season earnings: $32 million (2015; includes $17 million signing bonus)
Championships: 0
Pro Bowls: 8
First-team All-Pro: 0
27. Aaron Rodgers, QB — $204.0 million
Seasons: 14
Highest single-season earnings: $66.9 million (2018; includes $57.5 million signing bonus)
Championships: 1
Pro Bowls: 7
First-team All-Pro: 2
26. Joe Johnson — $214.0 million
Seasons: 17
Highest single-season salary: $24.9 million
Championships: 0
All-Star Games: 7
NBA First-team All-NBA: 0
25. Pau Gasol — $215.0 million
Seasons: 18
Highest single-season salary: $19.3 million
Championships: 2
All-Star Games: 6
NBA First-team All-NBA: 0
24. Tom Brady, QB — $217.2 million
Seasons: 19
Highest single-season earnings: $28.8 million (2016; includes $28.0 million signing bonus)
Championships: 5
Pro Bowls: 14
First-team All-Pro: 3
23. Mark Teixeira — $217.7 million
Seasons: 14
Highest single-season salary: $23.1 million
World Series Titles: 1
All-Star Games: 3
MVP Awards: 0
22. Adrian Beltre — $220.1 million
Seasons: 21
Highest single-season salary: $18.0 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 4
MVP Awards: 0
21. Drew Brees, QB — $221.7 million
Seasons: 18
Highest single-season earnings: $40 million (2012; includes $37 million signing bonus)
Championships: 1
Pro Bowls: 12
First-team All-Pro: 1
20. Chris Paul ― $222.5 million
Seasons: 13
Highest single-season salary: $35.7 million
Championships: 0
All-Star Games: 9
NBA First-team All-NBA: 4
19. Joe Mauer — $223.3 million
Seasons: 15
Highest single-season salary: $23.0 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 6
MVP Awards: 1
18. Manny Ramirez — $223.4 million
Seasons: 19
Highest single-season salary: $23.9 million
World Series Titles: 2
All-Star Games: 12
MVP Awards: 0
17. Dwight Howard — $234.5 million
Seasons: 15
Highest single-season salary: $23.2 million
Championships: 0
All-Star Games: 8
NBA First-team All-NBA: 5
16. Eli Manning, QB — $235.3 million
Seasons: 15
Highest single-season earnings: $37 million (2015; included $31 million signing bonus)
Championships: 2
Pro Bowls: 4
First-team All-Pro: 0
15. Carmelo Anthony ― $238.3 million
Seasons: 16
Highest single-season salary: $26.2 million
Championships: 0
All-Star Games: 10
NBA First-team All-NBA: 0
14. Chris Bosh — $239.1 million
Seasons: 13
Highest single-season salary: $23.7 million
Championships: 2
All-Star Games: 11
NBA First-team All-NBA: 0
13. Tim Duncan ― $242.0 million
Seasons: 19
Highest single-season salary: $22.2 million
Championships: 5
All-Star Games: 15
NBA First-team All-NBA: 10
12. Carlos Beltran — $245.7 million
Seasons: 20
Highest single-season salary: $19.4 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 9
MVP Awards: 0
11. Peyton Manning, QB — $248.7 million
Seasons: 18
Highest single-season earnings: $35 million (2004; includes $34.5 million signing bonus)
Championships: 2
Pro Bowls: 14
First-team All-Pro: 7
10. Miguel Cabrera — $249.9 million
Seasons: 16
Highest single-season salary: $30.0 million
World Series Titles: 1
All-Star Games: 11
MVP Awards: 2
9. Dirk Nowitzki ― $251.6 million
Seasons: 21
Highest single-season salary: $25.0 million
Championships: 1
All-Star Games: 14
NBA First-team All-NBA: 4
8. CC Sabathia — $256.8 million
Seasons: 18
Highest single-season salary: $25.0 million
World Series Titles: 1
All-Star Games: 6
Cy Young Awards: 1
7. Derek Jeter — $266.2 million
Seasons: 20
Highest single-season salary: $22.6 million
World Series Titles: 5
All-Star Games: 14
MVP Awards: 0
6. LeBron James ― $269.5 million
Seasons: 16
Highest single-season salary: $35.7 million
Championships: 3
All-Star Games: 15
NBA First-team All-NBA: 12
5. Albert Pujols — $270.5 million
Seasons: 18
Highest single-season salary: $27.0 million
World Series Titles: 2
All-Star Games: 10
MVP Awards: 3
4. Shaquille O’Neal ― $286.3 million
Seasons: 19
Highest single-season salary: $27.7 million
Championships: 4
All-Star Games: 15
NBA First-team All-NBA: 8
3. Kobe Bryant ― $323.3 million
Seasons: 20
Highest single-season salary: $30.5 million
Championships: 5
All-Star Games: 18
NBA First-team All-NBA: 11
2. Kevin Garnett ― $334.3 million
Seasons: 21
Highest single-season salary: $28 million
Championships: 1
All-Star Games: 15
NBA First-team All-NBA: 4
1. Alex Rodriguez — $445.2 million
Seasons: 22
Highest single-season salary: $33.0 million
World Series Titles: 1
All-Star Games: 14
MVP Awards: 3
