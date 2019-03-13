MLB POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into the 2019 season

Baseball is back, with all 30 teams tuning up in spring training ahead of opening day.

In the National League, the Phillies have jumped into contending position with their blockbuster signing of Bryce Harper in free agency.

Meanwhile, the Yankees, Red Sox, and Astros still seem a cut above the rest of the American League heading into 2019.

Baseball season is upon us.

After a hot stove season that took a bit of time to heat up, some big names were finally moved. Bryce Harper and Manny Machado both signed massive deals that set up the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres with a key player for years to come.

With Harper’s move to the Phillies, Philadelphia becomes a legit contender in the National League alongside the Los Angeles Dodgers and a competitive Central division. Meanwhile, the American League still looks like it will be dominated by the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Houston Astros.

Take a look below to see where every team stands heading into the 2019 season.

Odds courtesy of bovada.lv and current as of March 13.

30. Baltimore Orioles

2018 record: 47-115

2019 over/under win total: 59.5

Odds to win World Series: 600/1

One thing to know: Chris Davis’ $161 million contract remains one of the biggest monetary blunders in baseball. Hopefully, he can improve on his .168 batting average in the 2019 campaign.

29. Miami Marlins

2018 record: 63-98

2019 over/under win total: 63.5

Odds to win World Series: 350/1

One thing to know: While Miami is still struggling in the dregs of the NL East, former Marlins are prospering across the league, with Christian Yelich as reigning NL MVP and Giancarlo Stanton happily hitting home runs with the Yankees.

28. Detroit Tigers

2018 record: 64-98

2019 over/under win total: 68.5

Odds to win World Series: 250/1

One thing to know: Miguel Cabrera may be past his days as MVP, but he still has a few tricks of his sleeve, as he showed with a slick hidden ball trick in spring training this year.

27. Kansas City Royals

2018 record: 58-104

2019 over/under win total: 69.5

Odds to win World Series: 250/1

One thing to know: If the Houston Astros rise from 51 wins to World Series champions showed us how quickly a major league team could turn things around, the Kansas City Royals and their swift fall following their 2015 title show the opposite is also true.

26. Texas Rangers

2018 record: 67-95

2019 over/under win total: 71

Odds to win World Series: 200/1

One thing to know: Rougned Odor is just 25 years old and signed with the Rangers through 2023. While Texas is in rebuilding mode, Odor, alongside the likes of Joey Gallo and closer Jose LeClerc, could be a potentially strong foundation if they can put it all together.

25. Arizona Diamondbacks

2018 record: 82-80

2019 over/under win total: 75.5

Odds to win World Series: 66/1

One thing to know: Zack Greinke called spring training “boring” in February, but after 15 seasons in the majors and career ERA of 3.39, he’s earned the right to be a bit underwhelmed with exhibition games.

24. Seattle Mariners

2018 record: 89-73

2019 over/under win total: 71.5

Odds to win World Series: 60/1

One thing to know: For the first time in 10 years, Felix Hernandez will not be the opening day starter for the Seattle Mariners. Once one of the best pitchers in baseball, Hernandez had sharply fallen off since his Cy Young win in 2010.

23. San Francisco Giants

2018 record: 73-89

2019 over/under win total: 73.5

Odds to win World Series: 100/1

One thing to know: While the Giants have fallen off from their dominant days of the early 2010s, Buster Posey has remained a constant in San Francisco, batting around .300 without fail year after year.

22. Toronto Blue Jays

2018 record: 73-89

2019 over/under win total: 74.5

Odds to win World Series: 90/1

One thing to know: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the most exciting prospect in all of baseball, but the Blue Jays might make fans wait until summer to see him suit up in the big leagues.

21. Chicago White Sox

2018 record: 62-100

2019 over/under win total: 74.5

Odds to win World Series: 75/1

One thing to know: The White Sox lost out in the sweepstakes for both Manny Machado and Bryce Harper in the offseason, with the former reportedly turning down an eight-year deal with the team. Chicago will have to look elsewhere if it hopes to reload and compete in the AL Central this year.

20. Minnesota Twins

2018 record: 78-84

2019 over/under win total: 84.5

Odds to win World Series: 50/1

One thing to know: Twins fans have been waiting for centerfielder Byron Buxton’s breakout season since he made his major league debut in 2015. Is this the year he finally puts up big numbers?

19. Pittsburgh Pirates

2018 record: 82-79

2019 over/under win total: 77.5

Odds to win World Series: 70/1

One thing to know: With the Cubs, Brewers, and Cardinals looking set to compete at the top of the NL Central, a postseason run feels unlikely for the Pirates this year, but Pittsburgh has enough talent to surprise.

18. Tampa Bay Rays

2018 record: 90-72

2019 over/under win total: 84.5

Odds to win World Series: 35/1

One thing to know: Blake Snell will get paid just $573,700 for his services in 2019 despite entering the season as the reigning AL Cy Young winner.

17. Cincinnati Reds

2018 record: 67-95

2019 over/under win total: 79

Odds to win World Series: 66/1

One thing to know: Slugger Joey Votto is looking to rebound after hitting just 12 home runs in 2018. With the Reds owing him $25 million a year through 2023, Cincinnati is hoping he does as well.

16. San Diego Padres

2018 record: 66-96

2019 over/under win total: 78.5

Odds to win World Series: 40/1

One thing to know: Manny Machado’s 10-year, $300 million deal immediately makes the Padres a more compelling team and sets San Diego up to build a contender over the next few seasons. That said, it would be an impressive feat were they to make a postseason run in their first year with their new franchise player.

15. Los Angeles Angels

2018 record: 80-82

2019 over/under win total: 82.5

Odds to win World Series: 50/1

One thing to know: Mike Trout remains the best baseball player on the planet, as he has been now for the better part of a decade. But his coming free agency is already causing headaches for the Angels. Newly signed Phillie Bryce Harper has openly advocated for Trout to join his hometown club in the City of Brotherly Love.

14. New York Mets

2018 record: 77-85

2019 over/under win total: 85.5

Odds to win World Series: 22/1

One thing to know: With Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard anchoring the rotation, the Mets have one of the best pitching duos in baseball. They’ll face some big tests against the rest of the NL East this year with the Braves, Phillies, and Nationals and sporting some big bats in their lineups.

13. Oakland Athletics

2018 record: 97-65

2019 over/under win total: 83.5

Odds to win World Series: 27/1

One thing to know: The Oakland Athletics were one of the surprises of the 2018 season, catching fire to finish with an impressive 97 wins before falling in the wild card to the Yankees. It would be a tough year to replicate, but if they do, the baseball world will be a bit less shocked the second time around.

12. Colorado Rockies

2018 record: 91-72

2019 over/under win total: 84.5

Odds to win World Series: 20/1

One thing to know: Rather than deal with the stresses of his looming free agency, the Rockies decided to pay superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado a year early, signing him to a massive eight-year, $260 million deal that will keep him at Coors Field for the foreseeable future.

11. St. Louis Cardinals

2018 record: 88-74

2019 over/under win total: 88.5

Odds to win World Series: 12/1

One thing to know: Now 37, Adam Wainwright has fallen off a bit since his days as a sub-3.00 ERA starting pitcher. If he can get back to his old self in 2019, he could be the difference for the Cardinals between a disappointing year and a division title in what’s expected to be a tight race for the NL Central.

10. Washington Nationals

2018 record: 82-80

2019 over/under win total: 88.5

Odds to win World Series: 18/1

One thing to know: With the departure of Bryce Harper, the Washington Nationals will be adjusting their lineup quite a bit from the past few seasons, but 2018 call-up Juan Soto looks more than ready to fill the gap he leaves in the batting order, having hit for .292 and 22 home runs in his abridged rookie season.

9. Milwaukee Brewers

2018 record: 96-67

2019 over/under win total: 86.5

Odds to win World Series: 14/1

One thing to know: The Brewers trade for Christian Yelich paid off in a big way, with Milwaukee winning the NL Central for the first time since 2011 in his first year with the team.

8. Chicago Cubs

2018 record: 95-68

2019 over/under win total: 88.5

Odds to win World Series: 11/1

One thing to know: Just two seasons removed from their first World Series win in over a century, the Cubs window is still open. But Chicago will need a better year from Kris Bryant, who dropped off to just 13 home runs in 2018.

7. Atlanta Braves

2018 record: 90-72

2019 over/under win total: 86.5

Odds to win World Series: 14/1

One thing to know: Rookie sensation Ronald Acuna Jr. will look to keep his hot streak going in his second year in the majors after hitting for a .293 average and 26 home runs in just 111 games during the 2018 season.

6. Cleveland Indians

2018 record: 91-71

2019 over/under win total: 90.5

Odds to win World Series: 14/1

One thing to know: Shortstop Francisco Lindor still has three years remaining on his contract with the Indians, but Cleveland is already thinking about his extension as he ascends to one of the best players in baseball.

5. Philadelphia Phillies

2018 record: 80-82

2019 over/under win total: 89.5

Odds to win World Series: 17/2

One thing to know: Signing Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract sets the Philadelphia Phillies future up for more than a decade, but the pressure will be on the team to make quick returns on their investment in a crowded NL East.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

2018 record: 92-71

2019 over/under win total: 93.5

Odds to win World Series: 7/1

One thing to know: Clayton Kershaw has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the history of baseball over his 11 years with the Dodgers, and has gone a decade since having an ERA over 3.00.

3. Houston Astros

2018 record: 103-59

2019 over/under win total: 96.5

Odds to win World Series: 6/1

One thing to know: With a rotation anchored by Justin Verlander and a lineup fueled by the likes of Jose Altuve and George Springer, the Astros still have plenty of fire power to make another World Series run.

2. New York Yankees

2018 record: 100-62

2019 over/under win total: 96.5

Odds to win World Series: 6/1

One thing to know: Sharing a division with the Red Sox is no easy task, as both teams could conceivably win 100 games again in 2019, leaving one as a division winner and the other to play into the postseason in a do-or-die wild-card game.

1. Boston Red Sox

2018 record: 108-54

2019 over/under win total: 94.5

Odds to win World Series: 6/1

One thing to know: After 108 wins in 2018 and yet another World Series title, it’s impossible to think of the Red Sox as anything but favorites to take the top prize again in 2019.

