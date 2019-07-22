MLB Trade Deadline: Here are the big names likely to be dealt

caption Madison Bumgarner. source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Major League Baseball Trade Deadline is on July 31 at 4 p.m. EST.

It is the last day to make a trade since the waiver process has been eliminated which allowed for trades to still occur in August.

The market is filled with pitchers this season, including Madison Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard, as most teams are looking to solidify their starting rotation or bullpen.

Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield is the most sought after hitter on the market, but no team seems willing to match his high price tag so far.

The Major League Baseball Trade Deadline is just over a week away, and the most coveted players on the market are pitchers, especially with a slim hitter’s market.

With no more August trades due to the elimination of the waiver process, the July 31 trade deadline is the last opportunity teams have to buy or sell.

It makes these next 10 days all the more important for teams looking to make a playoff push and those looking to build for the future.

Here are the 16 players who could move before the deadline.

Marcus Stroman, Pitcher

source Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

Current team: Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 28

Stats: 6-10, 3.06 ERA

One thing to know: Marcus Stroman was named an All-Star for the first time this year and has posted his best season so far. Despite a lackluster record, his ERA is over two points lower than what he put up last season.

What’s being said: According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Minnesota Twins have continuously shown interest in Stroman. The New York Yankees have also expressed interest in the pitcher, among other teams. With him being arbitration-eligible next season and his value at its peak, the Blue Jays are expected to deal him by the deadline.

Zack Wheeler, Pitcher

source Al Bello / Getty Images

Current team: New York Mets

Age: 29

Stats: 6-6, 4.69 ERA

One thing to know: Zack Wheeler was accumulating a lot of interest, but he recently hit the Injury List with shoulder fatigue. His MRI came back “pretty much clean,” but with the deadline looming, his trade value may be diminished unless he can get a start in before July 31. The earliest he can return is July 23, and the Mets are hopeful he will get at least one start in.

What’s being said: According to New York Post reporter Mike Puma, the most recent team to ask about Wheeler was the Tampa Bay Rays, but teams are expected to be wary due to him hitting the IL.

Madison Bumgarner, Pitcher

source Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Current team: San Francisco Giants

Age: 29

Stats: 5-7, 3.65 ERA

One thing to know: Madison Bumgarner is known for his postseason success. He owns an 8-3 record with a 2.11 ERA in 16 games, making him a valuable addition for any team looking for a strong and reliable starting pitcher.

What’s being said: Several teams have shown interest in Bumgarner, including the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees, but some are on his no-trade list. With the Giants only 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot and Bumgarner set to become a free agent in 2020, they may be inclined to hold onto their ace instead.

Noah Syndergaard, Pitcher

source Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Current team: New York Mets

Age: 26

Stats: 7-4, 4.36 ERA

One thing to know: Noah Syndergaard doesn’t become a free agent until 2021, making him a possible pick for a team looking for control beyond this season. The right-hander has a fastball that sits at 98 mph and a quality slider at 89 mph, but his ERA is something teams want to be better.

What’s being said: According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, a general manager said the Mets are asking for “a few arms and a leg” for Syndergaard. Several teams have expressed interest in him, including the San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins, and Houston Astros. According to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin, it’s the Padres who have Syndergaard as a “prime target.”

Eric Sogard, Second baseman/Shortstop/Third baseman

source Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

Current team: Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 33

Stats: .305/.369/.491

One thing to know: Eric Sogard is posting his best season yet. He can play multiple positions, such as third base, shortstop, and right field, but has primarily played outfield. He can be a good fit for any team looking for a utility man during a season with a small hitter’s market.

What’s being said: No teams have been directly connected to Sogard, but he is “drawing interest across the MLB” according to Jon Morosi.

Mike Minor, Pitcher

source Richard Rodriguez / Mike Minor

Current team: Texas Rangers

Age: 31

Stats: 8-5, 2.86 ERA

One thing to know: Mike Minor had a breakout first half, which earned him a spot as a first-time All-Star. He signed a three-year, $28 million contract with the Rangers before the 2018 season and has made it clear he doesn’t want to be traded.

What’s being said: According to Jon Morosi, the likelihood Minor is traded continues to rise. The Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies are among the teams interested in the lefty. The Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant reported that the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves were Minor’s start on Friday against the Houston Astros.

Danny Santana, Outfielder/Shortstop/Second baseman

source Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Current team: Texas Rangers

Age: 28

Stats: .320/.352/.566

One thing to know: Rangers utility man Danny Santana has impressed this year after three disappointing seasons following his rookie campaign in 2014. He is under team control until after the 2021 season when he becomes a free agent.

What’s being said: In the same tweet about Eric Sogard, Jon Morosi said that Danny Santana is also gaining interest, but no teams were explicitly named.

Robbie Ray, Pitcher

source Denis Poroy/Getty

Current team: Arizona Diamondbacks

Age: 27

Stats: 8-6, 3.92 ERA

One thing to know: Robbie Ray leads the National League in walks, but he also strikes out 11.7 batters per nine innings. The Diamondbacks are 2 1/2 games back from a wild-card spot, which may prevent them from trading Ray to make a push into the postseason.

What’s being said: The Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros, and Philadelphia Phillies are showing interest in Ray, according to Jon Morosi. He also reported that sources believe Ray is commanding more interest than Bumgarner because the team will have control of Ray until after the 2020 season.

Zack Greinke, Pitcher

source Norm Hall/Getty

Current team: Arizona Diamondbacks

Age: 35

Stats: 10-4, 2.93 ERA

One thing to know: Zack Greinke is a six-time All-Star and signed a six-year, $206.5 million deal with the Diamondbacks in December 2015. With his consistency and resume, the asking price is sure to be high if the team does trade him.

Possible destination: According to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Phillies have “investigated the possibility” of trading for Zack Greinke. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that the Diamondbacks would be willing to eat part of Greinke’s remaining contract. However, with a substantial no-trade list that blocks a trade to half the league, a deal is not likely.

Matthew Boyd, Pitcher

Current team: Detroit Tigers

Age: 28

Stats: 6-8, 4.13 ERA

One thing to know: Boyd is not eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season, and with a low salary, he is a target for many teams in need of pitching. While his previous numbers aren’t the best, he has shown improvement over the last three seasons, including raising his strikeouts per nine innings to 12.

What’s being said: Jon Morosi reported that the Minnesota Twins have checked in on Boyd. Other teams have also inquired about a trade. It was previously thought that the Tigers wanted to build their farm system, but MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that they are looking for an established young star in addition to prospects.

Whit Merrifield, Second baseman/Outfielder

source Stephen Brashear / Getty Images

Current team: Kansas City Royals

Age: 30

Stats: .309/.360/.502

One thing to know: Whit Merrifield has impressed ever since his breakout in 2017. Not only are his numbers great, but his contract is one of the most team-friendly deals right now. He signed a four-year, $16.4 million extension in January 2019. With such a low contract price, it’s no surprise teams are interested in him, but the Royals are going to expect a lot in return.

What’s being said: It’s unlikely Merrifield goes anywhere. According to Jon Morosi, teams are unwilling to match the high price the Royals are asking.

Nick Castellanos, Third baseman/Right fielder

source Mark Cunningham / Getty Images

Current team: Detroit Tigers

Age: 27

Stats: .284/.342/.480

One thing to know: Nick Castellanos is known for his ability to hit well against lefty pitching. He’s hitting .387/.458/.694 against lefties in 61 at-bats this season and .303/.358/.519 in his career. He will be a free agent after this season.

What’s being said: Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reported that the Chicago Cubs are among the teams showing interest for Castellanos. The Cubs are looking for outfield help and could move Jason Heyward to center field for a stronger batter than Kyle Schwarber.

Kirby Yates, Relief pitcher

Current team: San Diego Padres

Age: 32

Stats: 31 saves (two blown saves), 1.05 ERA

One thing to know: Kirby Yates, who has developed a filthy splitter in recent years, has been a solid closer for the Padres this season. He was also selected to his first All-Star game in what is his most dominant season yet. With MLB on a record pace for home runs, Yates has only given up one in 43 innings pitched.

What’s being said: Buster Olney reported that the Padres have a very high price on Yates and he is unlikely to be traded unless a team matches the price. Jon Morosi reported that the Boston Red Sox have showed active interest in Yates.

Shane Greene, Relief pitcher

Current team: Detroit Tigers

Age: 30

Stats: 22 saves (3 blown saves), 1.25 ERA

One thing to know: Shane Greene does not become a free agent until 2021, which eliminates him from simply being a postseason rental. His 1.25 ERA is a vast improvement from his 5.12 ERA last season. For any team looking for a reliable closer, Greene is one of the best options on the market.

What’s being said: Along with checking in on Matthew Boyd, the Minnesota Twins have also checked in on Greene. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Washington Nationals have shown interest, as well as the Los Angeles Dodger, Jon Morosi reports.

Trevor Bauer, Pitcher

source Al Bello/Getty Images

Current team: Cleveland Indians

Age: 28

Stats: 9-7, 3.67 ERA

One thing to know: The Indians sit three games out of first place in the American League Central and a game ahead in the wild card spot. While Bauer is their top pitcher, it could make sense for them to trade him for MLB-caliber pieces to help them contend going forward. Bauer also hits arbitration next year and trading him now could help relieve their 2020 payroll.

What’s being said: According to Jon Morosi, the San Diego Padres have emerged as the “most serious suitor” for Bauer.

Ken Giles, Relief pitcher

source Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Current team: Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 28

Stats: 14 saves (1 blown save), 1.64 ERA

One thing to know: Ken Giles is having a much better season for the Blue Jays after posting a 4.12 ERA last season. His save total is low because of Toronto’s 38-63 record. He also has one more season under team control, making him more than a rental piece.

What’s being said: Along with showing interest in Kirby Yates, the Boston Red Sox have also shown interest in Giles, Jon Morosi reports. According to Ken Rosenthal, the Atlanta Braves are also in talks with the Blue Jays.

