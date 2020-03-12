M.M.LaFleur and Universal Standard are lending their clothes for free to any women running for public office — from town council to the House of Representatives

source MM.LaFleur

Running for public office is demanding. It’s time-consuming, exhausting, and expensive. And, for women candidates, research shows that it may require jumping through higher hurdles than those required for male candidates.

To offer support, women’s workwear brand M.M.LaFleur has offered to loan its clothes for free to women running for public office across the political spectrum – for everything from local seats in town council to the House of Representatives. After their campaign, M.M. will donate the clothing to the nonprofit Bottomless Closet, which provides resources to disadvantaged women working to enter the workforce.

M.M.LaFleur announced the new program on Presidents’ Day in a letter to customers as well as in an Instagram post.

In the letter, founder and CEO Sarah LaFleur writes, “We never purport that clothes help move the needle on female representation, but we want to do our part to make things a tiny bit easier. As one candidate said, ‘wearing your clothes gave me one less thing to worry about and the ability to focus on delivering my message.'”

LaFleur’s company sent out an email the day after the 2016 presidential election to ask for input on how the company could best support its community. Within 48 hours, it had received 1,100 bipartisan replies. Many of them asked for M.M.LaFleur to support more women running for office (currently, only 27% of all the elected offices in the US are held by women). Those replies led to this workwear loaning program, and to an upcoming partnership with She Should Run, a non-partisan organization aimed at empowering women to run for office.

Since M.M.LaFleur’s Ready to Run program was announced, other companies have followed its lead.

Through this election year, Universal Standard – a women’s clothing brand known for its size-inclusive 00-40 range – will dress any women of any gender experience or non-binary person running for public office, for free.

On Twitter, Universal Standard noted that anyone of any gender running for public office who wants to wear their clothing should reach out. “We want everyone to help everyone dress and feel like their best selves.”

For either program, candidates may want to check their local campaign laws to make sure that accepting the offer is considered alright by the fine print.

Both programs have drawn praise from women who have experience in public service. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who has come under public scrutiny for everything from her jackets to her dresses, regrammed the news to her Instagram stories, adding that accessing clothes for the job while running for office was a logistical and financial challenge: “As a candidate, a large part of asking people to vote for you is helping them visualize you on the jobs. As a member, that professionalism helps you challenge subconscious bias.”

2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also mentioned both company’s lending programs on Twitter, reinforcing that “affording professional clothing shouldn’t be a barrier to better representation of women in public office.”

Unfortunately, as of March 10, M.M.LaFleur has closed its applications for new candidates after receiving over 1,000 submissions to readytorun@mmlafleur.com, but Universal Standard‘s appears to be ongoing. You can write in to representus@universalstandard.com for more information on how to participate.

