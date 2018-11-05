MMA star Angela Lee pulled from One Championship event in Singapore due to back injury

- Instagram / angelaleemma
One Women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee has always been dubbed the “Unstoppable”, but a recent a back injury has put her on hold from competing.
One Championship’s chairman and chief executive officer, Chatri Sityodtong, announced in a Facebook post on Nov 5 that his team has made the decision to withdraw Lee from competing in the mixed martial arts organisation’s event on Nov 9, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
He said that his decision came after their medical team deemed the 22-year-old unfit to compete.
He wrote: “…she suffered a serious back injury in training last week and badly herniated a spinal disc; she was unable to walk just a few days ago.”
According to Chatri, doctors suspect that the injury originally happened in 2017 when Lee’s car flipped five times on the highway in a near-death accident.
Chatri added: “If it was up to her, she would still compete this week, even if it meant walking into the cage on crutches.”
The Canadian was due to face China’s Xiong Jing Nan for the women’s strawweight title, Straits Times reported.
In an Instagram post published on Nov 5, Lee wrote: “I’ve been dealing with constant sharp nerve pain, sciatica and muscle spasms. Even with all of this pain, I still wanted to fight.”
In response to her getting pulled off the cards, Lee added: “As hard as it was to except their decision, I know that this was the smart thing to do in order to preserve my health and career. I will heal up from this. I will be back.”
View this post on Instagram
My dad has always told me that there’s a difference from being “hurt” and being “injured”. As a professional athlete and a fighter, I’ve always been taught to push the extra mile. To endure the pain and tough it out. Giving up is never an option. 2 weeks ago, I was training and I felt like I strained something in my back. I rested for a day, got a massage and went back to train. The next day, the pain got worse. And the next few days after that, the pain increased to the point where I couldn’t even sit or stand. There was a sharp, shooting pain in my lower back and it radiated all the way to my toes. I went to get an MRI and the results came in. There is a disk between my L4-L5 vertebrae that is cracked. They call this a bulging disk, which causes pressure on the nerve. I’ve been dealing with constant sharp nerve pain, sciatica and muscle spasms Even with all of this pain, I still wanted to fight. I was willing to risk it all. I am a fighter and this is the fighter mentality. We always power through. I couldn’t hide this from my dad for too long and as soon as I revealed this to him, he began to weigh the pro’s and con’s. He informed ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong and their medical team. Once they reviewed my case, they deemed me unfit to fight. As hard as it was to except their decision, I know that this was the smart thing to do in order to preserve my health and career. I will heal up from this. I will be back. With that being said, I am really bummed out and upset that I won’t be in that cage on Friday night… We trained so hard for this fight. We were so prepared. But life is full of unexpected events and I still believe that- good or bad- everything happens for a reason. I have to trust in that. I know a lot of you may be disappointed. Hell, I am. And I’m sure my opponent, Xiong Jing Nan is as well. I sincerely apologize. This was not something that was in my control. I believe that this incident is just another test of patience & it will fire me up more than ever for my next fight. Injuries suck. Recovery is a process. I appreciate your support, encouragement and understanding during this time 🙏🏼
Chatri also announced in his Facebook post that Christian Lee will take on Kazuki Tokudome at the One: The Heart Of The Lion event. He expressed gratitude to both athletes for stepping in on short notice.