MMA star Angela Lee pulled from One Championship event in Singapore due to back injury

Mixed martial arts fighter Angela Lee will not be competing in the mixed martial arts organisation’s event on Nov 9, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Instagram / angelaleemma

One Women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee has always been dubbed the “Unstoppable”, but a recent a back injury has put her on hold from competing.

One Championship’s chairman and chief executive officer, Chatri Sityodtong, announced in a Facebook post on Nov 5 that his team has made the decision to withdraw Lee from competing in the mixed martial arts organisation’s event on Nov 9, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

He said that his decision came after their medical team deemed the 22-year-old unfit to compete.

He wrote: “…she suffered a serious back injury in training last week and badly herniated a spinal disc; she was unable to walk just a few days ago.”

According to Chatri, doctors suspect that the injury originally happened in 2017 when Lee’s car flipped five times on the highway in a near-death accident.

Chatri added: “If it was up to her, she would still compete this week, even if it meant walking into the cage on crutches.”

The Canadian was due to face China’s Xiong Jing Nan for the women’s strawweight title, Straits Times reported.

In an Instagram post published on Nov 5, Lee wrote: “I’ve been dealing with constant sharp nerve pain, sciatica and muscle spasms. Even with all of this pain, I still wanted to fight.”

In response to her getting pulled off the cards, Lee added: “As hard as it was to except their decision, I know that this was the smart thing to do in order to preserve my health and career. I will heal up from this. I will be back.”

Chatri also announced in his Facebook post that Christian Lee will take on Kazuki Tokudome at the One: The Heart Of The Lion event. He expressed gratitude to both athletes for stepping in on short notice.