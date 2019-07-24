Amazon has ‘destroyed the retail industry’ in the US, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says

caption FILE PHOTO: Treasuy Secretary Mnuchin gives a briefing on cryptocurrency at the White House in Washington source Reuters

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNBC Wednesday that Amazon has “destroyed” the US retail industry.

The comments follow Tuesday’s announcement by the Justice Department that it began a probe into “market-leading online platforms” and whether they harmfully weaken competition.

It’s believed the investigation will focus on Amazon, Google and Facebook, among other tech companies.

Watch Amazon trade live here.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin criticized Amazon on Wednesday, saying during a CNBC interview that the e-commerce giant has “destroyed” America’s retail industry.

“If you look at Amazon, although there are certain benefits to it, it destroyed the retail industry across the United States, so there’s no question they’ve limited competition,” Mnuchin said.

The comments follow the Justice Department’s announcement on Tuesday that it launched a probe into whether a handful of “market-leading online platforms” unlawfully dominate their respective sectors. It’s widely believed the companies under investigation include Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, and Facebook.

“There’s areas where they’ve really hurt small businesses, so I don’t think this is a one-size-fits-all,” Mnuchin added on Amazon. “And I don’t have an opinion going in other than I think it’s absolutely right that the attorney general is looking into these issues and I look forward to listening to his recommendations to the president.”

The investigation is separate from potential antitrust probes into tech giants including Apple, Google and Facebook.

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.

The nation’s tech conglomerates aren’t just under attack from the current administration, but from potential successors as well. Several Democratic primary candidates have warned such companies have harmful monopolies.

Senator Elizabeth Warren was the first to release a detailed plan on how she would split up large tech companies to boost competition should she become president.

Amazon’s stock was down roughly 0.3% as of 1 p.m. ET Wednesday. Shares are up about 33% year-to-date.

Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

Mnuchin says ‘a lot of issues’ remain ahead of US-China trade talks next week

Caterpillar drops after disappointing earnings signal a slowdown in China

Netflix’s new $3 plan in India is evidence of tough competition from rivals like Amazon and Hotstar