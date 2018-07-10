This $250 smartwatch has 2 displays that can produce a whopping 30 days of battery life — here’s how it works

source Mobvoi

At first glance, the TicWatch Pro looks like any other men’s smartwatch.

But if you look a little closer, you’ll notice one innovative feature that makes it stand out from the pack: It has two displays.

The displays serve two different purposes, and allow the watch to switch between two different modes. What’s most important to know about the technology, however, is that it allows the watch to get a whopping 30 days of battery life.

The TicWatch Pro is made by Chinese tech company Mobvoi, which is backed by the likes of Google and Volkswagen Group China. It costs $250 and is available to buy on Amazon starting Tuesday (update: it’s currently sold out).

Here’s what the TicWatch Pro can do:

The TicWatch Pro runs on Wear OS, Google’s smartwatch operating system.

source Mobvoi

That means you can download apps from the Google Play Store and handle basic smartwatch functions like messaging, email, ride-hailing, and more.

The TicWatch Pro has a few features that make it a solid fitness-tracking watch, like water resistance up to 1.5 meters, built-in GPS, and heart rate monitoring.

source Mobvoi

The TicWatch Pro can only be submerged for up to 30 minutes, so swimming with it isn’t recommended.

The TicWatch Pro can also handle music streaming and NFC payments, which means you can use Google Pay to make purchases using your watch.

source Mobvoi

But what really sets the TicWatch Pro apart from other smartwatches is its dual displays.

source Mobvoi

The watch has an LCD display layered on top of an OLED display.

The dual displays allow the watch two switch between two different modes: Smart Mode and Essential Mode.

source Mobvoi

When the watch is in Smart Mode, it uses the OLED display. You’ll be able to use all the Wear OS features while in Smart Mode, but the battery will only last about two days.

When the watch is in Essential Mode, it uses the LCD display, which is transparent and sits on top of the OLED display. You’ll only be able to see the time, date, step counter, and heart rate monitor, but the battery will last up to 30 days.

You can set up the watch to automatically switch to Essential Mode when battery is running low, or you can manually switch between the two modes using buttons on the watch.

The TicWatch Pro costs $250 and is available to buy now on Amazon.

source Mobvoi

The TicWatch Pro is currently sold out on Amazon as of July 10, but stock could be replenished at some point in the future.

Check it out for yourself on Amazon.