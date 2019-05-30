Moby canceled his book tour after apologizing for writing that he and Natalie Portman dated

caption Moby is a musician and animal rights activist. source Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Moby has canceled his UK book tour after receiving backlash for writing about Natalie Portman without her permission.

In his new memoir, “Then It Fell Apart,” Moby claimed he briefly dated Portman when he was 33 and she was 20.

Portman denied they were romantically involved and described Moby as “an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”

Moby later apologized for writing about Portman without letting her know first, adding, “I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Moby has canceled his UK book tour after receiving backlash for writing about Natalie Portman without her permission.

“I’m going to go away for awhile,” he announced via Instagram on Wednesday. “But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault.”

“I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about,” he continued. “I’m the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I’m the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999.”

In his new memoir, “Then It Fell Apart,” Moby claimed he briefly dated Portman when he was 33 and she was 20.

For her part, Portman denied ever having been romantically involved with him and described Moby as “an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”

“I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” Portman told Harper’s Bazaar.

caption Natalie Portman is an Oscar-winning actress. source Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

“He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t,” she continued. “I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate.”

Moby reacted with a defensive, since-deleted Instagram post, insisting that Portman had mischaracterized their “albeit brief” relationship.

Later, however, he apologized for writing about Portman without letting her know first.

“I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in ‘Then It Fell Apart’ without telling them beforehand,” he wrote on Instagram.

He added: “Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.”