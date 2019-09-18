Moby declared he’s ‘vegan for life’ with a huge neck tattoo, and people are loving it

caption Moby got a tattoo inspired by his commitment to stay vegan. source Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Musician Moby shared a photo of a new tattoo that reads “Vegan for Life,” which he recently got on his neck.

He posted a photo of the ink on Instagram on Tuesday and said that he’s been a vegan “for almost 32 years.”

“Working for animal rights and animal liberation is my life’s work,” he added.

Moby just got a huge tattoo on his neck to celebrate his vegan lifestyle, and people are freaking out.

The 54-year-old singer shared the new ink, which was done by tattoo artist Kat Von D, on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I’ve been a vegan for almost 32 years, so getting this tattoo seemed like a pretty safe bet. Also, working for animal rights and animal liberation is my life’s work. And to state the obvious, it’s a double entendre…thank you @thekatvond,” Moby captioned the photo.

Moby recently showed off the ink while attending the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles, California. The musician’s vegan tattoo was praised by followers, who called it “cool” and “unexpected.”

“I’m a lifelong Vegan! So proud of the work you do! Love this tattoo! Much LOVE & RESPECT MOBY!” Instagram user @dustyponyx3 wrote.

Instagram user @vegan_susie shared that she has the same phrase on her arm.

“The loyalty to the animals & to your integrity is admirable to say the least,” she said.

Others were inspired by his commitment to the lifestyle.

“I wish more people with your popularity would come out and make a stand. That’s so important! You influence so many people, so wow, i love it!!!” @veganvagrantblog wrote.

Moby has spoken about his choice to go vegan on several occasions. While giving a TEDx event in California’s Venice Beach in 2018, he recalled being “raised by animals.” The singer said that he grew up with a cat, a dog, and lab rats that his father rescued from Columbia University. After his dad died, Moby and his mother moved to a rented house in Connecticut, where they adopted and rescued more animals and their home became a “zoo.”

In an essay for Rolling Stone in 2014, Moby also wrote about having an “epiphany” at 29 years old.

“My reason for becoming a vegetarian was simple: I loved (and love) animals and I don’t want to be involved in anything that leads to or contributes to their suffering,” he said.