Chains including Mod Pizza and Blaze Pizza are offering free food or discounts for Pi Day. Here’s how to get them.

Pi Day is upon us, and so are its pizza promotions.

You can get free pizza and large discounts at several popular pizza chains on March 14.

From Mod Pizza’s free pizza with a $3.14 purchase to Pieology’s buy one, get one for $3.14, here’s how you can put a little more pizza in your Pi Day.

A very special day comes around only once a year: Pi Day.

Pi Day, or March 14, is named so for the date’s resemblance to the first three digits of pi, a mathematical constant. Pi also sounds a lot like “pie,” as in, “pizza pie.”

This Pi Day 2020, pizza chains are offering various pi-themed deals, including free pizzas and steep discounts. Here are four deals for more pizza in your Pi Day.

Mod Pizza and DoorDash are giving away free pizzas with a $3.14 purchase on March 14

Mod Pizza and delivery partner DoorDash are giving out 5,000 free pizzas on March 14. To get one, spend at least $3.14 on Mod Pizza through the DoorDash app or website and use the code MODPIDAY at checkout. The promotion is while supplies last, so there’s a ticking clock on this one.

Blaze Pizza is selling pizzas for $3.14 beginning at 3:14 pm on March 14

Blaze Pizza is offering an in-store-only promotion, selling 11-inch pizzas for $3.14 after 3:14 p.m. on March 14. The offer is limited to one per customer and can be redeemed through the Blaze App for pickup or in-person at a store. Most US and Canadian locations are participating, except for the locations at stadiums, airports, theme parks, and George Mason University, UCLA, and Chicago’s Belmont Ave.

Pieology is offering a buy a pizza, get a pizza deal for $3.14 for in-store customers on March 14

Pieology is offering an in-store special throughout the day on March 14: buy one pizza, get one pizza for $3.14. Customers who sign up for Pieology’s rewards program and download the Pie Life Rewards App on Pi Day can enter to win free pizza for a year.

California Pizza Kitchen and Postmates are giving customers $10 off orders of $30 or more from March 10-15

Postmates just added California Pizza Kitchen to its growing portfolio of partners, and to celebrate, the two companies are launching a Pi Day pizza promotion. From March 10 through March 15, customers can get $10 off of $30 or more when ordering California Pizza Kitchen items through the Postmates app using the promo code CPKDAY.

&pizza is giving customers three minutes and 14 seconds to get $3.14 pizza

At 3:14 p.m. on March 14, &pizza customers will have three minutes and 14 seconds to text #314 to 200-03 to receive a promo code for a $3.14 pizza. The promo code must be used within an hour of receiving it and can be used on any kind of pizza.