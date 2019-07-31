A model who lied about being transgender says the backlash has made her feel like ‘what a trans person has to go through when they come out as trans’

caption Carissa Pinkston. source Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

A 20-year-old model who previously worked for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line sparked outrage after she made transphobic comments on social media and lied about being transgender.

Now, Carissa Pinkston tells INSIDER that her incendiary comments “had a lot to do” with “sexual relations” she was having with a transgendered person. She also said the experience has made her feel “what a trans person has to go through when they come out as trans.”

The backlash started after Pinkston said she was transgender in defense of her transphobic comments and then admitted she lied

Pinkston first faced backlash when it was revealed that she had written a number of transphobic Facebook posts. In May 2019, the model posted that “being transgender does not make you a woman,” and that “in a biological context” there are only “females and males.” Screenshots of the posts, which have since been deleted on Facebook, recirculated on Twitter last week.

Pinkston then issued a now-deleted statement in which she said she was fired from her modeling agency, Elite Models. She also came out as being transgender in her post.

“I’m transgender,” Pinkston wrote on Instagram. “I transitioned at a very young age and I’ve lived my life as a female ever since. It’s been very hard to keep this secret, but what I said about Trans-Women is a direct reflection of my inner insecurities.”

“I have since come to realize that I am a woman,” Pinkston wrote. “We all are!”

However, Pinkston is not transgender. Shortly after posting her first message on Instagram, Pinkston admitted to lying about her gender identity in another now-deleted post.

Pinkston told INSIDER that while she’s not transgender, she doesn’t believe she’s transphobic

Speaking to INSIDER, Pinkston said her original Facebook comments “had a lot to do” with “sexual relations” she was having with a transgender person.

“I kind of was just expressing,” she continued. “And I feel like this is America, where I’m free to express how I feel and my opinions about things, and that’s why I said ‘trans women aren’t real women.'”

Pinkston described her Facebook statements as “just kind of how” she felt at the time.

“I feel as though people shouldn’t be criticized about what they think momentarily, and I just feel like there’s no way that I can be transphobic because I had a sexual relationship with a trans person,” Pinkston said.

“I just feel as though it was just a lot of emotions that were involved, and things weren’t said at the right time,” she continued. “But anything that I did say – I said what I said, especially when it comes to ‘trans women not being real women’ – just because that’s kind of how I feel.”

“After I said that, people didn’t even try to prove me wrong or anything,” Pinkston said. “They were just sending death threats and hate mail.”

caption Carissa Pinkston. source Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

In regards to her statement on Instagram where she came out as being transgender, the model said people took her words and “kind of ran with them.”

“At that point, everything that I was going through – with the love affair between me and the trans model – I just felt like people were shunning me, and I wanted to be accepted,” Pinkston said. “I felt like if I came out as trans that they would accept me.”

Pinkston says she doesn’t identify as any gender. She also said she believes this experience has allowed her ‘to experience what a trans person has to go through when they come out as trans’

While Pinkston says she doesn’t currently identify as any gender (she told INSIDER her preferred pronouns are “she” or “they”), she does “relate” to the transgender community and “everything they’ve been through.” She also said it’s unfair of people to send her hate comments when they don’t know her personally.

“Regardless of what I am, I feel like I’m an artist, and I’ve been working really hard,” Pinkston said. “It’s just like, I have no intentions to invalidate anyone or to boost my own self up through this.”

“I just want people to know that I too have been bullied, and made fun of, and treated differently just because I am different, and I look different,” she said. “I’ve been called transgender before any of this happened.”

Pinkston believes this situation has allowed her “to experience what a trans person has to go through when they come out as trans.”

“It was really an experience that I don’t want to keep negative,” she said. “I just want to continue to be positive about it, and try to move forward.”

People in the transgender community have been vocal about Pinkston’s statements

Aaron Philip, a transgender model, spoke out against Pinkston’s original statements.

“Imagine being a model who got exposed for being a raging transphobe and saying extremely transphobic s— in the past, and then resorting to LYING ABOUT BEING TRANSGENDER ONLINE FOR CLOUT IN ATTEMPT TO SAVE YOUR CAREER,” Philip said. “I know this person in real life and she is SO CISGENDER?? Y’ALL I-?”

Many people on Twitter also expressed frustration with Pinkston’s statements, with some even urging fashion brands to stop working with her.

I’m not understanding who lies about something like this. ????????‍♀️#CarissaPinkston — LaNaya (@thelanaya) July 31, 2019

the transgender community doesn't deserve to have their existence reduced to a label used for attention. their existence, which they have fought for, isn't for sale, nor for lease, nor a catch-all for transphobes in sticky situations. grow up. do better. #CarissaPinkston — abbey (@acsully16) July 31, 2019

i genuinely cannot BELIEVE that carissa pinkston was called out for her transphobic remarks THEN CLAIMED TO BE TRANS TO AVOID BACKLASH ???? — Kay ???? (@KayHaunani) July 30, 2019

Good morning to everyone except model Carissa Pinkston. Not only did you spew transphobic remarks, claiming trans women aren’t “real” women, you lied about being trans! Girl! If you don’t get the ENTIRE hell outta here! — MEGASheen (@MEGASheenpod) July 30, 2019

@SavageXFenty Please speak out about one of your models, Carissa Pinkston, making transphobic comments then lying about being trans. I urge you to stop working with her. — Roxas (@Lunchbox93XIII) July 29, 2019

https://t.co/nH7be1DsGj this shit with Carissa pinkston literally disgusts me . Her lying abt being trans as if it would mean she wasn’t a transphobic asshole as she is. Trans women of color are getting killed left and right and all u care abt is ur fucking career. Go to hell — Peyton (@gaytoradebitch) July 29, 2019

@LouisVuitton You've hired model Carissa Pinkston who has said horrible things about trans people and is now lying about being trans. I do hope you won't be working with that model anymore and will speak out about her horrible, damaging actions. — Roxas (@Lunchbox93XIII) July 24, 2019

Let me get this straight, Carissa Pinkston was exposed for transphobic comments she made a mere *month* ago et instead of taking accountability, apologizing, utilizing the resources at hand et educating herself, she decided to LIE about being trans herself??? — GoodGalReRe (@_reneebu) July 24, 2019

Speaking to INSIDER, a representative for the National Center for Transgender Equality also described Pinkston’s “thoughts about coming out” as being “misplaced.”

“If Ms. Pinkston felt pretending to be transgender would have made her life easier, I can assuredly tell her she is mistaken,” a representative for the National Center for Transgender Equality told INSIDER.

“Transgender people are routinely fired from their jobs and kicked out of their homes when they come out, and face pressure across their lives to stay in the closet and deny their authentic selves – an experience many trans people do not survive,” they continued. “I can assure Ms. Pinkston her thoughts about coming out are misplaced.”

The organization’s representative also said that transgender people are currently “facing a crisis of prejudice, stigma, and violence” across the United States.

“We are twice as likely to live in poverty, and three times as likely to be unemployed, according to our US Transgender Survey,” the representative said. “One in three trans people has experienced homelessness, and one in eight experienced homelessness within the last year. 12 black transgender women have been murdered this year that we know of.”

Representatives for Savage X Fenty and Elite Model did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.