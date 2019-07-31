A 20-year-old model lied about being transgender after she was called out for transphobic comments, but said she only did it because she received death threats

caption Carissa Pinkston source Edward Berthelot / Getty

Carissa Pinkston, a 20-year-old model for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand, made transphobic comments on Facebook, saying trans women aren’t real women.

She backtracked and later said she was transgender herself, and her comments were a “direct reflection of my inner insecurities.”

But friends of Pinkston quickly denied her claims, saying there was no way she was transgender.

Shortly afterwards, Pinkston made another statement, apologizing for her comments, and saying she “panicked.”

She told Buzzfeed News she felt “like a trans person in a way” because she was bullied in high school. She said she wasn’t transphobic, and only “came out” as trans because she received death threats.

A model for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand has apologized for claiming she was transgender after receiving death threats for her transphobic comments.

Carissa Pinkston, 20, has become one of the faces of the brand and worked with other big designer names like Marc Jacobs and Prabal Gurung. On July 23, screenshots started circulating on social media of a Facebook post from someone called Rissa Danielle, who was later revealed to be Pinkston, saying transgender women aren’t real women.

“Being Transgender does NOT make you a Woman. It makes you simply transgender,” the post said.

“Being Transgender does not make you a woman in a Transgender context according to gender and sex. This is how they want to be perceived. In a biological context there are Females and Males. This is the world in 2019.”

According to Paper, she also likened trans women to pedophiles.

Then Pinkston posted an Instagram Live video which was muted. Following that, she posted a long statement about how she’d been fired from her agency, and a claim that she was actually transgender herself.

“I wasn’t ready to come about it yet but today I got fired and I’ve been receiving hate mail and death threats ever since so I’m being forced to tell the truth,” she wrote. “I’m Transgender. I transitioned at a very young age and I’ve lived my Life as a female ever since.”

She continued, saying it was “very hard to keep this a secret” and what she said was a “direct reflection of my inner insecurities.”

“I have since come to realize that I am a Woman. WE ALL ARE!” she concluded.

TW// transphobia Okay so an Insta Model Carissa Pinkston came out as FTM after posting "Trans Females aren't women" on facebook few weeks before??

+ some of their friends are already saying they are lying.

I am confused pic.twitter.com/JUja8xuGTm — nuria (@chilltmithater) July 23, 2019

People were incredibly confused, to say the least. Especially when a friend of Pinkston, Aleece Wilson who is also a model, commented underneath the post, saying she did not believe the statement.

“I’m not understanding how she got SRS [sex reassignment surgery] at a very young age or when she started hormone replacements,” Wilson, whose account is @oddfreckles, commented. “I’ve seen baby pictures of Carissa, I’ve seen her fully naked, I’ve been around this woman long enough to fully know her.”

She added they have many trans friends, so the topic definitely would have come up before.

What is happening on Instagram with the model Carissa or her IG @/twistpinkston . She is claiming she is trans-woman, but supposedly had transphobic comments in the past? And one of her friends @/ oddfreckles is actually saying she is lying about being trans pic.twitter.com/GigdFklhNI — Kyana (@itsamekyana) July 23, 2019

Wilson commented again saying she is not transphobic, and if her friend really was trans she would be fully supportive.

“But she’s lying about being transgender,” she said, with a shrug emoji.

Shortly afterwards, Pinkston went on Instagram again to post a new statement, saying she apologized for the transphobic remarks she made. She also admitted that she lied about being transgender.

“I panicked and I thought if I came out as Trans that I could somehow make things better for myself but it appears I’ve only made things worse,” she wrote. “I’m truly sorry. I’m only 20 and I’m human. I make mistakes but I refuse to let them define me. I hope you all can forgive me and move on from this because I’m so much more than this incident and I’m not a coward.”

caption Carissa Pinkston, Rihanna, and fellow Savage X Fenty models. source Kevin Mazur / Getty

Then she said she was taking some time out to “reflect” on her actions, but not before posting photos of her with transgender model and actress Hunter Schafer.

“I hate to do this because this doesn’t concern her but, me being ‘Transphobic’ is stupid,” Pinkston wrote. “I been friends with Hunter way before all these comments and now she won’t even talk to me.”

Pinkston’s Instagram page is now currently unavailable to view.

AAAAAAA SHE KEEPS POSTING MORE pic.twitter.com/WJIP9aZbAS — Maci Laforge (@macypoops) July 27, 2019

Pinkston spoke for the first time about her controversial comments to Buzzfeed News on July 30.

She said she felt “like a trans person in a way” because she was bullied in high school.

“I’m taking full responsibility for what I said,” she told Buzzfeed, but denied she claimed to be trans to cover up the comments she made in her Facebook post.

“It was never to avoid any backlash, but I did panic,” she said. “And I do know what it’s like to be bullied and picked on for being different. And I wanted to fit in a community. Just in that moment, I didn’t know what to do.”

She said she was receiving “death threats,” and coming out as trans was her only option.

She added “I got an experience of what a transgender person goes through,” and “I’m definitely not transphobic.”

INSIDER has reached out to Pinkston and Savage X Fenty for comment.