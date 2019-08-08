A former Victoria’s Secret model says she was rejected from jobs after gaining half an inch of weight on her hips

The modeling world has come a long way in recent years. Some brands have stopped retouching photos of models in their advertisements, while other models have worn their natural hairstyles on runways. Still, problems persist within the industry.

On Tuesday, Australian model Bridget Malcolm published a blog post in which she said she was recently dropped from modeling jobs after gaining half an inch of weight on her hips. According to her post, Malcolm was previously expected to maintain a hip size of 35 inches or less.

Malcolm, who has worked for brands like Victoria’s Secret, Ralph Lauren, and Stella McCartney, also shared a supporting Instagram post on Wednesday about recovery and women’s health.

The model said on social media that, partially as a result of her job, she is now recovering from an eating disorder, and is working with people who support her health.

Bridget Malcolm says she is ‘finally free’ to eat how she pleases after being dropped from modeling jobs

Malcolm frequently shares personal essays about healthy eating, mental health, eating disorders, and female empowerment on her blog. In her most recent post, titled “Healthy Modeling,” Malcolm said she’s been hesitant to “blame” the modeling industry for her mental-health struggles and eating disorder.

“I do need to acknowledge how my environment has shaped my mental state,” Malcolm wrote in the post. “I have always worked very hard to not blame the modeling industry, or anyone within the industry, for my mental struggles. Because it is no one’s fault, it is my burden to bear, and I am proud of myself for showing up to the work.”

Still, she acknowledged that striving to maintain a certain weight for her job has impacted her mental state.

“But the fact remains, until this year, I was expected to remain a hip size of 35 inches or under,” she wrote. “My set point is at least an inch higher than that. It is just the way I am built.”

“Some models maintain the required size effortlessly,” she continued. “I am not one of those girls. And that has certainly been a huge amount of pressure on me for the past 14 years of working as a model.”

According to Malcolm, she was previously most successful in her career when maintaining a hip size of 33 inches. After gaining some weight, however, the model says she started to be rejected by a few modeling clients.

“I have been rewarded with my highest profile clients when my hips were at their smallest (33 inches),” Malcolm wrote. “And when I gained half an inch from that, I lost those clients – being told that my body did not look good enough.”

“I’m thankful that the sheer insanity of being rejected over half an inch of gain (which was not enough to get my periods back, or stop my hair from falling out) was enough to get myself into recovery from my eating disorder,” she continued. “My full health has been a gift beyond my wildest dreams. I never want to lose it again.”

Read more: A Victoria’s Secret model follows a surprisingly simple skin-care routine – and you can easily do it at home

Fortunately, things have seemingly changed for Malcolm. She said in her blog post that she’s since gone back to modeling, but only for brands who support her current weight.

“I am extremely excited to say that I have had loveliest year of work thus far into my career,” Malcolm said. “My wonderful agent has made it a point to send me to sets where I am welcome at my healthiest. And these sets have been only loving and kind towards me.”

“This to me shows that part of the fashion industry is truly changing,” she continued. “The fact that I am welcome on these sets exactly as I am, and I am being rewarded with work for my health, fills me with such hope for the future.”

Malcolm reiterated her message on Instagram

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Malcolm said that she’s grateful to see change within the modeling industry. She also shared comparison photos that show her in the weeks after she says she was rejected from a modeling job, next to ones that she says were taken more recently.

“The reason for my rejection was ‘Bridget’s body does not look good enough,'” she wrote in the caption. “The girl in these photos hadn’t had a period in months, and needed to sleep 12 hours a night in order to function. The most messed up part of all this though, is that I had been accepted by this client when I was half an inch smaller in previous years.”

“I am so thankful that all this is behind me,” she wrote. “It has taken a lot of work and recovery, but I am so grateful that there is a place in the industry for me now, at my healthy weight.”

A 2017 study shows that weight loss is commonly expected of women in the modeling industry

In 2017, the International Journal of Eating Disorders teamed up with the Model Alliance, a not-for-profit advocacy organization, to survey 85 female models at New York Fashion Week. According to Vogue, their findings revealed a weight-loss problem within the modeling industry.

Sara Ziff, the Modeling Alliance’s founder, told Vogue in 2017 that more than 62% of surveyed models were asked to lose weight or change their size by modeling agencies and people they worked with. She also said 54% of polled women were told they wouldn’t find work unless they lost weight.

Also staggering were the statistics that 21% of surveyed models were told their agencies would drop them if they didn’t lose weight, while another 9% said they’d been advised to get plastic surgery.

Representatives for Bridget Malcolm and the Model Alliance did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s requests for comment.