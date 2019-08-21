A 25-year-old model is suing billionaire financier Chinh Chu after breaking her pelvis on a zip line at his estate

caption Model Simona Andrejic source Noam Galai/Stringer

Model Simona Andrejic is suing billionaire investor Chinh Chu for several million dollars after she crashed while riding his a zip line at his estate, Page Six reported.

The Serbian model fractured her pelvis in multiple areas and required stitches in her arm after hitting a tree on July 17. She is confined to a wheelchair after receiving care at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Chu runs investment firm CC Capital and previously worked as a managing director at Blackstone.

Visit the Markets Insider homepage for more stories.

A 25-year-old model is suing billionaire investor Chinh Chu for several million dollars after she crashed into a tree while riding a zipline at his estate, according to Page Six.

Serbian model Simona Andrejic fractured her pelvis in multiple areas and received stitches in her arm after hitting a tree at high speed, Page Six reported. Chu has reportedly offered Andrejic a settlement of a few thousand dollars a month for a year. Sources told Page Six the sum is “pocket change for Chu.”

When Andrejic didn’t accept the settlement, one of Chu’s aides reportedly threatened to cut off his payments for her medical care.

The accident occurred July 17 at Chu’s Westchester, New York estate as Chu hosted a group of models and other friends, Page Six reported. Andrejic’s crash left her holding on to a wooden platform 50 feet off the ground for two hours before she was taken to a local hospital and eventually airlifted to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.

Chu runs investment firm CC Capital and previously worked as a managing director at Blackstone. Andrejic has modeled for Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, and Gucci.

The model is now confined to a wheelchair and can’t walk as she recovers. She hired lawyer Salvatore Strazzullo to represent her in the lawsuit against Chu, Page Six reported.

“Simona has devastating injuries. She cannot work and is in substantial pain. She should be fairly compensated within the law,” Strazzullo told the publication in a statement.

Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

Trump reportedly orders his cabinet to calm farmers’ anger over new biofuel exemptions they lobbied against

Target surges 18% to record high after smashing forecasts and raising profit outlook

JPMorgan’s quant guru says the main driver of recent stock turmoil has nothing to do with recession fears – and explains why it’s now a bullish force