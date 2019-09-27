People watched models get dressed on the runway at a one-of-a-kind fashion show

- source
- Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
- Fashion house Issey Miyake held its Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.
- Throughout the show, some models stepped out on the runway wearing skin-colored undergarments.
- They were later dressed by pulley systems that dropped dresses and hats down from the ceiling.
- The futuristic ensembles were created by Japan-based designer Satoshi Kondo.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Paris Fashion Week got a futuristic upgrade on Friday.
At the Issey Miyake Spring/Summer 2020 show, some models were sent down the runway in skin-colored undergarments. Once they arrived in the middle of the floor, ropes floated down from the ceiling above them and seamlessly placed dresses and hats over their heads.
In a video shared on Twitter, one attendee said drones were used to dress each model. In a statement sent to Insider, however, representatives for Issey Miyake said that pulley systems were actually used.
Drones dressing models at Issey Miyake. #PFW pic.twitter.com/fezX07aQXg
— M. (@MEENAVOGUEE) September 27, 2019
After each model was dressed, they began to hop in place onstage. Their dresses moved with them, as they were seemingly made from spring-like fabric.
The models eventually moved from their spots and began to prance around the runway.
- source
- Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Read more: A model took a stand against Gucci’s use of straitjackets on the runway while walking in the brand’s show
Pulley system-enhanced dresses weren’t the only unique fashion displays on the Issey Miyake runway.
The brand also had some models skateboard across the stage while wearing neon jumpsuits with capes.
- source
- Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Later, the show featured long jackets that were zipped almost completely, practically covering each model’s face.
- source
- Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Issey Miyake’s head designer Satoshi Kondo created the futuristic designs, according to Reuters.
Each garment seen in the Spring/Summer 2020 show will be sold in April for prices between $1,300 and $2,000, the representative for Issey Miyake told Insider.
- Read more:
- 11 trendy NYC restaurants where you might bump into models
- These pictures of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show prove she’s changing the sexy lingerie game forever
- Rihanna says she inspired her own game-changing fashion show: ‘It’s all me as the muse.’
- Watch Gigi Hadid tiptoe down the runway barefoot after a wardrobe malfunction left her without shoes