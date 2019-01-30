40 times models fell while walking down the runway

- source
- Aly Song/Reuters
- Several models have been photographed tripping on the runway.
- Some manage to catch themselves before taking a tumble, while others aren’t so lucky.
- They always manage to get back up and keep the fashion show going.
New York Fashion Week is right around the corner, and many models are gearing up to hit the runway. While it may seem easy at first glance, the fact that several models have been photographed falling on the catwalk shows that it’s not as simple as it looks.
One of the last notable times it happened occurred during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when model Ming Xi tripped and fell in front of 18,000 people. It may have been the fall seen around the world, but Xi got right back up again, and even came back for the show in 2018.
Fortunately for Xi, she’s not alone when it comes to taking a tumble.
Here are 40 times models fell while walking the runway.
It looks like this model lost a shoe after stumbling during a Madrid fashion show in 2000.
- source
- Andrea Comas/Reuters
This model kept her composure while slipping up in Paris during a fashion show in 2002.
- source
- John Schults/Reuters
This model had a major fall while walking in a 2004 Oscar de la Renta show in New York.
- source
- Mike Segar/Reuters
This model gracefully fell into a kneel during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in 2006.
- source
- Caetano Barreira/Reuters
London Fashion Week in 2006 was the scene of this modeling mishap.
- source
- Stephen Hird/Reuters
A model took a tumble during the final walkthrough of Sass & Bide’s spring 2007 runway show in New York City.
- source
- Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
This model was able to laugh it off after falling in Zac Posen’s 2008 New York Fashion Week show.
- source
- Marko Georgiev/Reuters
Walking for Peter Som’s 2008 New York Fashion Week show, this model crumbled right out of the gate.
- source
- Joshua Lott/Reuters
Another model took a tumble during Milan Fashion Week in 2008.
- source
- Stefano Rellandini/Reuters
An onlooker offered this model a hand after she fell at the Herve Leger by Max Azria fall 2009 show in New York City.
- source
- Eric Thayer/Reuters
This one, who tripped at Mila Schon’s 2009 Milan show, got a helping hand as well.
- source
- Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters
This model managed to catch herself while stumbling on the runway in Mexico City in 2009.
- source
- Eliana Aponte/Reuters
A kind audience member helped this model get back up on her feet during the first ever Georgian Fashion Week in 2010.
- source
- David Mdzinarishvili/Reuters
There was literally Versace on the floor as this model tripped during Milan Fashion Week in 2011.
- source
- Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters
It looks like this model at the 2011 Qi Gang fashion show in Beijing managed to regain her balance.
- source
- Jason Lee/Reuters
This model’s outfit nearly distracts from her stumble at a show for the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien University Graduates Collection during China Fashion Week in 2011.
- source
- Jason Lee/Reuters
The long dress by designer Miguel Vieira could have tripped this model up during Lisbon Fashion Week 2011.
- source
- Rafael Marchante/Reuters
This fall, which happened during Cavalera’s show at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in 2011, appeared to have involved a water-covered catwalk.
- source
- Paulo Whitaker/Reuters
This model went down at the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China Fashion Week in Beijing, 2011.
- source
- Jason Lee/Reuters
Thankfully this model was able to brace her fall while walking for a 2012 Dior show in Shanghai.
- source
- Stringer/Reuters
This one, at a 2012 fashion show in Madrid, didn’t have the same good fortune.
- source
- Juan Medina/Reuters
It was curtains for this white-clad model at French designer Stephane Rolland’s haute couture show in Paris in 2013.
- source
- Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Perhaps this model was thrown off balance by her hat at the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School in Beijing in 2013.
- source
- Jason Lee/Reuters
A model made a graceful fall while walking during China Fashion Week in 2014.
- source
- Jason Lee/Reuters
This model was ready to catch herself during Paris Fashion Week in 2014.
- source
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The stairs on this catwalk caused this model to trip during New York Fashion Week in 2015.
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel had a similar incident at the same show.
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
This extravagant outfit was probably the cause of this model’s tumble during China Fashion Week in 2016.
- source
- Kim Kyung Hoon/Reuters
This model still managed to hold onto her bag as she slipped during the 2017 Project NextGen show in Australia.
- source
- Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images
The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, gave us this graceful fall from model Ming Xi, who got right back up and smiled through it.
- source
- Aly Song/Reuters
Read more: The Victoria’s Secret model who fell on the fashion show runway speaks: ‘I’m sorry to let everyone down’
This model still struck a fierce pose while tripping during a Betty Jackson Fashion Show in 2010.
- source
- John Phillips/Getty Images
This model landed in a graceful pose during a Julien Fournie show in 2012.
- source
- Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
This model had a little help when she tripped during an Anthony Vaccarello show in 2012.
- source
- Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images
Sometimes it’s easy to lose your balance as this model did during the Amaya Arzuaga fashion show in 2011.
- source
- Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images
Sometimes a model’s heels are more slippery than expected, such as these worn during a Bernard Chandran show in 2010.
- source
- Danny Martindale/Getty IMages
Model Catherine Loewe lost her balance during a Jean Paul Gaultier show in 2014.
- source
- picture alliance/Getty Images
Another model came to the rescue during the H&M’s Paris Fashion Week show in 2016.
- source
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
A slight misstep didn’t knock the smile off of this model’s face during Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Haiti NYC show in 2010.
- source
- Frazer Harrison/FFR/Getty Images
This model’s bag hit the floor as she fell during an Anteprima show in 2014.
- source
- Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images
Sometimes models fall on their way backstage, as this model did during a SECCRY Hu Sheguang Collection show in 2014.
- source
- VCG/Getty Images
