40 times models fell while walking down the runway

Several models have been photographed tripping on the runway.

Some manage to catch themselves before taking a tumble, while others aren’t so lucky.

They always manage to get back up and keep the fashion show going.

New York Fashion Week is right around the corner, and many models are gearing up to hit the runway. While it may seem easy at first glance, the fact that several models have been photographed falling on the catwalk shows that it’s not as simple as it looks.

One of the last notable times it happened occurred during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when model Ming Xi tripped and fell in front of 18,000 people. It may have been the fall seen around the world, but Xi got right back up again, and even came back for the show in 2018.

Fortunately for Xi, she’s not alone when it comes to taking a tumble.

Here are 40 times models fell while walking the runway.

It looks like this model lost a shoe after stumbling during a Madrid fashion show in 2000.

caption The model wore a design by Vitorio & Luccino. source Andrea Comas/Reuters

This model kept her composure while slipping up in Paris during a fashion show in 2002.

caption The model wore a design by Donatella Versace. source John Schults/Reuters

This model had a major fall while walking in a 2004 Oscar de la Renta show in New York.

caption The model tripped in a design by Oscar de la Renta. source Mike Segar/Reuters

This model gracefully fell into a kneel during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in 2006.

caption This was a close call. source Caetano Barreira/Reuters

London Fashion Week in 2006 was the scene of this modeling mishap.

caption This model was wearing a design by Amanda Wakeley. source Stephen Hird/Reuters

A model took a tumble during the final walkthrough of Sass & Bide’s spring 2007 runway show in New York City.

caption The model was wearing a design by Sass & Bide. source Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

This model was able to laugh it off after falling in Zac Posen’s 2008 New York Fashion Week show.

caption She seemed to handle it well. source Marko Georgiev/Reuters

Walking for Peter Som’s 2008 New York Fashion Week show, this model crumbled right out of the gate.

caption Not the greatest start. source Joshua Lott/Reuters

Another model took a tumble during Milan Fashion Week in 2008.

caption This model tripped in Prada. source Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

An onlooker offered this model a hand after she fell at the Herve Leger by Max Azria fall 2009 show in New York City.

caption This model was offered a helping hand. source Eric Thayer/Reuters

This one, who tripped at Mila Schon’s 2009 Milan show, got a helping hand as well.

caption The audience had her back. source Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

This model managed to catch herself while stumbling on the runway in Mexico City in 2009.

caption Another close call. source Eliana Aponte/Reuters

A kind audience member helped this model get back up on her feet during the first ever Georgian Fashion Week in 2010.

caption The model wore a dress by Irakli Nasidze. source David Mdzinarishvili/Reuters

There was literally Versace on the floor as this model tripped during Milan Fashion Week in 2011.

caption This model tripped while wearing Versace. source Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

It looks like this model at the 2011 Qi Gang fashion show in Beijing managed to regain her balance.

caption This was a close one. source Jason Lee/Reuters

This model’s outfit nearly distracts from her stumble at a show for the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien University Graduates Collection during China Fashion Week in 2011.

caption Her outfit still stole the show. source Jason Lee/Reuters

The long dress by designer Miguel Vieira could have tripped this model up during Lisbon Fashion Week 2011.

caption This fall happened during Lisbon Fashion Week 2011. source Rafael Marchante/Reuters

This fall, which happened during Cavalera’s show at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in 2011, appeared to have involved a water-covered catwalk.

caption An extra slippery catwalk. source Paulo Whitaker/Reuters

This model went down at the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China Fashion Week in Beijing, 2011.

caption This trips happened during China Fashion Week 2011. source Jason Lee/Reuters

Thankfully this model was able to brace her fall while walking for a 2012 Dior show in Shanghai.

caption The model wore a design by Bill Gaytten. source Stringer/Reuters

This one, at a 2012 fashion show in Madrid, didn’t have the same good fortune.

caption This model tripped in a design by Miguel Palacio. source Juan Medina/Reuters

It was curtains for this white-clad model at French designer Stephane Rolland’s haute couture show in Paris in 2013.

caption This was yet another graceful fall. source Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Perhaps this model was thrown off balance by her hat at the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School in Beijing in 2013.

caption The hat was tricky. source Jason Lee/Reuters

A model made a graceful fall while walking during China Fashion Week in 2014.

caption The model walked in a design by Zhang Zhifeng. source Jason Lee/Reuters

This model was ready to catch herself during Paris Fashion Week in 2014.

caption The design by Elie Saab still stole the show. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The stairs on this catwalk caused this model to trip during New York Fashion Week in 2015.

caption The fall happened during the Givenchy show. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel had a similar incident at the same show.

caption This one took place during New York Fashion Week 2015. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This extravagant outfit was probably the cause of this model’s tumble during China Fashion Week in 2016.

caption This model wore a design by Hu Sheguang and Huqiu Bridal City Collection. source Kim Kyung Hoon/Reuters

This model still managed to hold onto her bag as she slipped during the 2017 Project NextGen show in Australia.

caption This model fell wearing a design by Victoria Bliss. source Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, gave us this graceful fall from model Ming Xi, who got right back up and smiled through it.

caption Ming Xi at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Aly Song/Reuters

This model still struck a fierce pose while tripping during a Betty Jackson Fashion Show in 2010.

caption She almost caught her fall. source John Phillips/Getty Images

This model landed in a graceful pose during a Julien Fournie show in 2012.

caption The fashion show took place during French Couture Week in Singapore. source Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

This model had a little help when she tripped during an Anthony Vaccarello show in 2012.

caption The model fell during a Paris Fashion Week show. source Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images

Sometimes it’s easy to lose your balance as this model did during the Amaya Arzuaga fashion show in 2011.

caption The show took place during Cibeles Madrid Fashion Week 2011. source Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

Sometimes a model’s heels are more slippery than expected, such as these worn during a Bernard Chandran show in 2010.

caption This model lost her balance during London Fashion Week. source Danny Martindale/Getty IMages

Model Catherine Loewe lost her balance during a Jean Paul Gaultier show in 2014.

caption The model wore an all-black ensemble. source picture alliance/Getty Images

Another model came to the rescue during the H&M’s Paris Fashion Week show in 2016.

caption This model fell towards the audience. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A slight misstep didn’t knock the smile off of this model’s face during Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Haiti NYC show in 2010.

caption The model slipped in her platform heels. source Frazer Harrison/FFR/Getty Images

This model’s bag hit the floor as she fell during an Anteprima show in 2014.

caption The show took place during Milan Fashion Week. source Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images

Sometimes models fall on their way backstage, as this model did during a SECCRY Hu Sheguang Collection show in 2014.

caption The show took place in Beijing, China. source VCG/Getty Images

