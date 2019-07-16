What 15 models look like without a lick of makeup

- source
- Models may be known for their glamorous looks, but many opt for low-key makeup when they’re not on the runway.
- Tyra Banks and Cindy Crawford have posted no-makeup selfies on Instagram.
- Victoria’s Secret Angels like Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio have also gone makeup-free on social media.
Though we typically see models walking down the runway in glamorous looks, many typically go for more low-key makeup when they’re not on the catwalk.
Models such as Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum have shown off their makeup-free looks on Instagram, while others like Bella Hadid have revealed their full makeup tutorials in YouTube videos.
Here’s what 15 famous models look like with little to no makeup.
Kendall Jenner showed off her skin in an Instagram story.
She shared a look at her makeup-free skin in the midst of her partnership with Proactiv in January, which W Magazine captured in a screenshot of her Instagram story.
Bella Hadid walked viewers through her full makeup routine in a video for Vogue.
She started her “Jet Lag Beauty Survival Guide” with no makeup.
Tyra Banks smized for a fierce no-makeup selfie that she shared on social media.
Banks shared the filter-free photo on Twitter.
John Legend shared a seemingly makeup-free photo of Chrissy Teigen on his Instagram.
“No filter necessary,” Legend wrote in the caption.
Cindy Crawford posed in what looks like a no-makeup selfie with her adorable dog.
Crawford’s natural look on Instagram isn’t a dramatic change from when she’s wearing makeup.
Winnie Harlow shared of photo of a “no makeup type of day” on Instagram.
Her Instagram fans were in awe of her “natural beauty.”
Adriana Lima kept it casual for a day on the beach.
The model shared a selfie from her time in Miami in October 2016. She walked her last Victoria’s Secret show in November 2018, making her the longest-running Angel in the show’s history.
Jordyn Woods ditched makeup for a selfie.
She captioned the late-night photo, “shoulda been asleep by now.”
Heidi Klum shared a quick look at her hair and makeup process on Instagram.
She starts the video with little to no makeup before showing a time-lapse of her glam team doing her full beauty routine.
Alessandra Ambrosio went for a pared-down look at the gym.
She showed off her gym look in an “outfit of the day” post on Instagram in September 2016.
Ashley Graham shared a makeup-free selfie from bed.
“To get out of bed or not, that is the Sunday morning question!” she wrote in the caption.
Jasmine Tookes joined the list of models to share a bare-faced look from bed.
She shared her makeup-free selfie with her millions of followers in October 2016.
Behati Prinsloo went with little makeup on Christmas morning.
She shared the sweet snap with her followers in December 2016.
Candice Swanepoel shared a sweet selfie next to her baby.
She shared the bed selfie with her followers in November 2016.
Taylor Hill went for a natural-makeup look in a casual selfie.
She shared the summery look with her followers in July 2017.