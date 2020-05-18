These are the 5 scientists and executives getting the richest off Moderna’s spike to record highs

- source
- Moderna’s 30% gain in Monday trading is making a small group of scientists and executives a fortune.
- The biotech company surged after announcing phase-one trials of its coronavirus vaccine successfully produced antibodies in all 45 participants.
- Moderna now plans to finalize phase-three studies in July before bringing its vaccine to market in the fall.
- Here are the five Moderna shareholders poised to make the most from its soaring stock price.
Moderna stock soared to record highs on Monday, minting new fortunes for a small group of executives and scientists.
The biotech company’s shares launched as much as 30% higher on Monday after it revealed its coronavirus vaccine’s phase-one results. The experimental drug successfully produced antibodies in all 45 volunteers, Moderna said. The company plans to begin phase-three trials in July and to roll out a vaccine for emergency use in the fall.
The positive results lifted the market as well, with the S&P 500 leaping as much as 3.4% in Monday trading.
“We could not be happier with this interim data,” CEO Stephane Bancel said in a Monday call with analysts.
Some analysts think the stock still has room to run as its critical vaccine moves further into trials. Goldman Sachs lifted its Moderna price target to a Street-high $105 from $63 on Monday, saying “encouraging” phase-one results improve the drug’s likelihood of approval.
Here are the five Moderna shareholders set to win the most from the surging stock price, ranked in ascending order of shares owned. Shareholder data is sourced from Bloomberg.
5. Lorence Kim
Role: Chief financial officer
Shares held: 1,222,510
4. Stephen Hoge
Role: President
Shares held: 2,010,656
3. Timothy Springer
Role: Early investor and Harvard Medical School professor
Shares held: 4,272,968
2. Stephane Bancel
Role: Chief executive officer
Shares held: 7,348,167
1. Robert S. Langer
Role: Academic co-founder and board member
Shares held: 11,509,357
