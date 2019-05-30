MOE is opening 8 new kindergartens across Singapore – all located inside primary schools

The eight new kindergartens will partner Early Years Centres operated by PCF Sparkletots. The Straits Times

More “quality and affordable” kindergartens will soon be available for parents in Singapore to enrol their children in, according to plans recently announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The ministry said in a statement released on Thursday (May 30) that it will be opening eight new MOE kindergartens – located within primary schools – across the country in 2022.

These include:

MOE Kindergarten @North View

MOE Kindergarten @Sembawang

MOE Kindergarten @Jing Shan

MOE Kindergarten @Ang Mo Kio

MOE Kindergarten @New Primary School along Tampines North Drive

MOE Kindergarten @Gongshang

MOE Kindergarten @Junyuan

MOE Kindergarten @Jurong West

The new pre-schools, which will offer kindergarten care services, will raise the total number of MOE kindergartens to 43 by 2022, providing approximately 5,800 places, MOE added.

Among them, MOE Kindergarten @Gongshang will be the relocated and renamed site for the existing MOE Kindergarten @Tampines, said the ministry.

The upcoming kindergartens will partner Early Years Centres that are run by PCF Sparkletots to provide “a continuum of quality and affordable pre-school services” for children ranging from two months to six years of age, it added.

Under this collaboration, Singaporean or Singapore permanent resident Nursery 2 children who are enrolled in these centres will be be granted a Kindergarten 1 placement in a nearby partner MOE kindergarten. Nonetheless, vacancies will still be available for those who do not come from the centres.

Registration for admission to Kindergarten 1 in 2022 for the new MOE kindergartens is slated to take place in 2021 for Singaporean and permanent resident children born between January 2, 2017 and January 1, 2018.

Further details of the admissions exercise will be announced in the first quarter of 2021, said MOE.

