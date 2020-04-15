‘We don’t come out of this where we went in’: Famed economist Mohamed El-Erian fears the global economy is stumbling into a new depression

caption Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor of Allianz and former chairman of President Obama’s Global Development Council. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Notable economist Mohamed El-Erian has warned that the global economy could stumble into a new depression amid the coronavirus pandemic, and that things will change forever during the crisis.

“We know it will be the worst hit to the economy since the Great Depression. What we don’t know is how long it will be and whether it can stumble into being a depression,” he said in an interview with Financial News.

“I don’t think the market has realised we don’t come out of this where we went in,” he said in reference to current corporate behaviour and what it would look like post the global pandemic.

El-Erian pointed to a “new, new normal” in which corporates and investors would be required to adapt in a new environment.

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said the coronavirus crisis could push the global economy into a new depression, and will force companies to prioritize resilience over pretty much everything else, in an interview with Financial News published Tuesday.

“We know [a recession] will be really sharp and it will be worse than the global financial crisis,” El-Erian said in the interview.

The famed economist warned that economies would have to untangle a “spaghetti bowl” of unprecedented intervention from governments, made in recent weeks, into the private sector.

“What does the post-crisis landscape look like?” El-Erian, who was once a deputy director of the International Monetary Fund, asked.

Answering his own question, El-Erian said: “There will be a swing in corporate behaviour from a strong emphasis on efficiency to a strong emphasis on resilience. That pendulum swing from efficiency to resilience will mean de-globalization.”

The economist’s remarks follow a projection from the IMF that the coronavirus outbreak will drive a “Great Lockdown” poised to be the worst recession in nearly a century.

The institution’s base case is that global gross domestic product will shrink by 3% in 2020, before it recovers to 5.8% growth in 2021.

On April 13, the IMF announced that it would provide immediate debt relief to 25 of its member countries as part of the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust’s response to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

El-Erian also asserted that companies would need to be more alert to certain “tail risks” that may emerge once the crisis is over.

“A very big tail risk is climate change,” he said. “If ever there was a global shock or disruption that knows no boundaries, this is it. But the level of global cooperation has been disappointingly low. I hope people will realise tail risk is something that has to be taken seriously.”

The economist spoke of a “new, new normal” post the pandemic, in which corporates and investors would have to adapt. “Nobody knows how long the cash burn will last or the hit to earnings will be. Anyone who does know is either a health genius, or is deceiving themselves.”

El-Erian pointed to slow productivity growth and a host of additional elements that would take time to sort out in this “new normal.”