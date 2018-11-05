A peculiar new statue of Mohamed Salah is so bad it’s being mercilessly mocked on Twitter

caption Mohamed Salah. source Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah has been immortalised with a really weird statue.

Salah is the Liverpool FC forward who scored 44 goals from 52 appearances in all competitions last season.

The statue was unveiled at the World Youth Forum in Sharm al-Sheikh in Egypt.

It has been mercilessly mocked on Twitter.

Salah is one of the best players in world soccer and helped push Liverpool into a place in last season’s UEFA Champions League final, a year he scored an extraordinary 44 goals from 52 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old, capped 61 times for the Egypt national soccer team, has been immortalised by Egyptian sculptor Mia Abdel Allah, who unveiled a weird bust at the World Youth Forum held in Sharm al-Sheikh on Sunday, according to the BBC.

Abdel Allah modelled his work on one of Salah’s famous goal celebrations, but the statue’s hair, small arms, and the general likeness have been torn apart by savage social media users who say the sculpture bears more likeness to Marv, an inept burgler in the smash hit movie “Home Alone.”

Here’s the statue:

A new @MoSalah statue was unveiled today… And it's different? ????pic.twitter.com/NY17yhRxyl — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 4, 2018

“Lee,” posting under the “Crosby71” username, seems to think the statue looks more like the popular character Screech from the early 1990s American sitcom “Saved by the Bell.”

Saved by the bell pic.twitter.com/VanPEYuPVh — Lee (@Crosby71) November 4, 2018

“Whinney,” who posts using the “Bwhinney15” alias, said: “Salah does look like Marv from Home Alone.”

Tbf, mo salah does look like Marv from home alone pic.twitter.com/y0jMWi6aPR — Whinney ???????????????????????????? (@bwhinney15) November 4, 2018

The “Big Football” account compared the statue to Dobby the House Elf who is “three foot tall” and has “bat-like ears and green eyes the size of tennis balls,” according to Pottermore, the digital home of all things Harry Potter.

???? The new Mo Salah picture statue looks familiar @jk_rowling… pic.twitter.com/j3VP5AfXvW — Big F⚽️⚽️tball (@BigFootballGB) November 5, 2018

Things may look bad but hey, it could be worse… it could look like the Cristiano Ronaldo statue that was unveiled outside Madeira Airport, in Portugal.