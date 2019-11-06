A 27-year-old mother breast pumped while running the New York City Marathon

caption Molly Waitz source Joe Jenkins Photo

Molly Waitz, of Cutchogue, New York, breast pumped while running the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

It was her first marathon. Waitz gave birth to her son, Bode, eight months ago, according to Good Morning America.

She used a hands-free portable breast pump attached to her chest while running he 26.2-mile race.

She finished in 6 hours and 46 minutes. She pumped nearly 20 ounces of milk along the way.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 27-year-old mother ran the New York City Marathon on Sunday, and she did it while breast pumping.

Molly Waitz, of Cutchogue, New York, ran the marathon eight months after she gave birth to her son, Bode, according to Good Morning America.

It was her first marathon, and she ran it on behalf of First Candle, a Connecticut-based nonprofit that, according to its website, is “committed to ending Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and other sleep-related infant deaths while providing bereavement support to families who have experienced a loss.”

“I never thought I would [run a marathon] and the fact that I was able to do it while working full-time and caring for my child, it was just unbelievable,” Waitz told “Good Morning America.” “Anything is possible if you want to do it.”

caption Molly Waitz running the marathon on Sunday. source Joe Jenkins

Waitz said she ran the 26.2-mile race with a portable breast pump attached to her chest.

The $499 Willow Breast Pump allows mothers to breast pump without using their hands. Willow provided it to Waitz for free.

“I pumped for the first time somewhere between miles three and four and then I did it again right off the Queensboro Bridge, which was mile 16,” she told GMA. “I slowed down a little bit to do it but I didn’t really have to. You could do it blindfolded.”

caption Molly Waitz poses for a photo with her breast milk during the New York City Marathon. source Joe Jenkins Photography

The pump was connected to an app via Bluetooth, which notified Waitz when the bag was full. She would then replace the bag with an empty one, and put the full bag in a backpack she wore throughout the race.

In all, she ran the route in six hours and 46 minutes, according to official race results. She told GMA she ended up pumping about 20 ounces of breastmilk.

Waitz said she wasn’t trying to make a statement about how mothers should feed their children, but pumped during the marathon out of necessity.

“It’s not that what I was doing was the best thing for every child,” she told GMA. “They just need to have a happy parent and be loved. Whatever you can provide for your child is what’s best for them.”