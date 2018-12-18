A mom called the police on her son because he wouldn’t wake up on time for school

caption Zachary Towns’ police escort. source WEYI

Crystal Towns’ 14-year-old son, Zachary, wouldn’t get up for school.

At her wit’s end, Crystal recently called the police and asked them to escort her son to school.

Zachary said he regrets not getting up for school and thinks he might have tested his mom’s limits a little too much.

Crystal says she’d do it all again.

Zachary’s getting an alarm clock for Christmas.

Not everyone is a morning person.

Just take it from 14-year-old Zachary Towns. The middle schooler usually stays up late playing “Fortnite” and using his phone, NBC affiliate WEYI reported.

Come daybreak, the Michigan student usually has a hard time waking up, which has made him late for school more than once, according to the outlet.

But his mom, Crystal Towns, recently decided she’d had enough of her son missing the school bus.

On Thursday, WEYI reported that Zachary refused to get out of bed one morning. He expected to stay home from school – but he was sorely mistaken.

“I had told him that if this kept occurring, that I would have to call the school cop,” Crystal told WEYI. “So that’s what I did.”

“I woke him up,” she said. “He thought he was just going to not go [to school] and I said, ‘Nope, you’re learning today, boy.'”

Shortly thereafter, a school resource officer with Grand Blanc Township’s police department arrived at their home to escort Zachary to school.

“I wasn’t very shocked at all. I was just like, ‘Oh, OK, off to [school],'” Zachary told the outlet of his unusual start to a school day. “She does a lot of things like this.”

And, for his part, Zachary said he might have had it coming. “I’m pretty lazy,” he said. “Can’t lie – I like to sleep in.”

Read more: A high school is worried its students have no practical skills so it created an ‘Adulting Day’ to prepare them for life after graduation

The student said he may have taken things a bit too far, though.

“I don’t think I should have pushed my mom’s limits – because that’s like the 100th time I’ve done this this year,” he said of sleeping in.

But Crystal doesn’t regret a thing: “I did what I needed to do. I would do it all over again and feel good about it.”

Crystal told WEYI that this year she’s getting her son an alarm clock for Christmas.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.