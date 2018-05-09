MOM calls new S$6,000 bond imposed on employers of Indonesian domestic workers ‘unnecessary’ – here’s why

The Indonesian Embassy’s decision to impose a new performance bond on employers who hire Indonesian domestic workers is “unnecessary” said MOM. The Straits Times

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has called the Indonesian Embassy’s decision to impose a additional performance bond of S$6,000 ($4,464) on employers who hire Indonesian domestic workers “unnecessary”, according to a statement on Tuesday (May 8).

MOM said the new bond is separate from the $5,000 security bond which it requires all employers to purchase for every foreign domestic worker hired, and stressed that it is not a requirement of the Singapore government.

MOM said it has made clear to the Indonesian Embassy and the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower that Singapore already has a comprehensive regulatory framework in place to protect all foreign domestic workers.

The bond took effect in April.

Now employers who hire new Indonesian domestic workers will be asked to purchase the performance bond guarantee from an insurer approved by the Embassy. They also have to sign a standard employment contract issued by the Embassy.

Those who renew passports of their current foreign domestic workers or process documents at the Indonesian Embassy may also be asked to do likewise.

Employers who breach the terms of the employment contract issued by the Embassy could be liable to pay the insurer a sum of up to S$6,000.

MOM said that the specific conditions under which the Embassy could forfeit the performance bond are “not clear” and there also appears to be a lack of mediation and dispute resolution procedures available before the bond is forfeited.

MOM has called on employment agencies to explain the bond to prospective employers.

The agencies are also to obtain written acknowledgement from these employers to indicate that they understand the implications before purchasing the performance bond guarantee or signing the Embassy’s standard employment contract.

MOM said it will issue letters to all existing employers of Indonesian domestic workers to urge them to read and understand the terms and conditions, before purchasing the performance bond guarantee or signing the standard employment contract.

“If they have any questions, they should seek clarification directly from the Indonesian Embassy,” added MOM.