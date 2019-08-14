A mom celebrated dropping her kids off at their first day of school with a trip to Disney World and took magical photos

caption Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother showcases Lisa DiNoto’s “First Day of School” button at the Magic Kingdom. source Lisa DiNoto/The Castle Run

While many parents view back-to-school season as an opportunity to focus on work and household chores, one mom in Florida sees things a bit differently.

On Monday, Lisa DiNoto dropped her two children off at their first day of school, and then headed to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. While there, she ate popcorn, rode the Tomorrowland PeopleMover, and took photos with lots of characters and employees.

INSIDER recently spoke with DiNoto about her day trip, and the importance of mothers having time to take mental-health days. See the magical photos from her visit below.

Lisa DiNoto, a mom of two, says it “just seemed natural” to visit Disney World on her children’s first day of school.

caption The entrance to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. source JeffChristiansen/Flickr/Attribution License

DiNoto moved to Florida with her family after leaving her job as a corporate attorney in 2016. She now works with her husband, and runs a personal blog called The Castle Run, which focuses on Disney World and running.

Speaking to INSIDER, DiNoto said she currently lives so close to the theme park that she can “hear the train whistle in the morning” and see fireworks from her backyard.

“I go to Disney World with the kids all the time, and we love enjoying the parks together,” DiNoto told INSIDER. “But there’s just something about taking a few mental health hours to stroll around on your own – especially in a place as nostalgic for me as Disney.”

Because her sons were “so excited to see their friends and teachers” on the first day of school, DiNoto felt it was time for her to experience some fun on her own.

“After I dropped them off, it just seemed natural to take a ride over to our ‘local park’ and enjoy some peace instead of heading right home to do laundry and run errands,” she said.

DiNoto chose to spend her day at Magic Kingdom.

caption Cinderella’s castle in Magic Kingdom. source Chris Harrison/Flickr/Attribution License

Disney World is home to four theme parks, two water parks, a shopping center, and countless other attractions. But out of all of them, DiNoto feels most drawn to Magic Kingdom.

“It’s just where the heart of it is for me,” DiNoto told INSIDER. “It’s a great place to take a stroll, people watch, and enjoy the sites and sounds.”

After arriving at the theme park, DiNoto made sure to pick up a celebratory button.

caption Lisa DiNoto’s celebratory button. source Lisa DiNoto/The Castle Run

Disney World offers large, celebratory buttons to visitors who are celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and other significant occasions.

“When I strolled onto Main Street alone that day, I went for a ‘1st Day of School’ celebration,” DiNoto said.

“Don’t get me wrong – I’d throw myself in front of a bus for my children,” she continued. “But I’m proud of the happy, independent, kind people that they are, and I see absolutely nothing wrong with letting them enjoy their first day at school while I enjoy a mental health day. The pin was just a silly way to celebrate that.”

She then made her way through the park, meeting characters and Disney employees, called cast members, along the way.

caption Two cast members from the Main Street Confectionery hold DiNoto’s button. source Lisa DiNoto/The Castle Run

Upon entering Magic Kingdom, DiNoto met two employees at the Main Street Confectionery, a candy shop that sells everything from lollipops to Mickey Mouse-shaped rice krispie treats.

She then photographed them holding her “1st Day of School” button.

She also photographed cast members who work at Disney World’s beloved rides.

caption A Disney World cast member holds DiNoto’s button outside the Haunted Mansion ride. source Lisa DiNoto/The Castle Run

This cast member, for example, works at the famous Haunted Mansion ride, which takes park-goers on a journey through an estate filled with ghosts and ghouls.

Of the characters she met, DiNoto said Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother was her favorite.

caption DiNoto shows the Fairy Godmother her “1st Day of School” button. source Lisa DiNoto/The Castle Run

“My most wonderful character experience was with the Fairy Godmother,” DiNoto told INSIDER. “She was laughing so hard she was crying, and we just started hugging and laughing together while I squeaked: ‘THIS IS WHY I MOVED HERE!'”

The Fairy Godmother also gave DiNoto a special gift.

caption The Fairy Godmother poses alongside DiNoto. source Lisa DiNoto/The Castle Run

According to DiNoto, the Fairy Godmother gave her some pixie dust (which is essentially made out of glitter) to make her day even more magical.

“She reached into her sleeve, pulled out a bag of pixie dust, handed it to me and said, ‘This is for YOU and ONLY YOU. You use it today!!'” DiNoto said of the Fairy Godmother.

“It was one of those moments of connection that’s really what the parks are all about,” she continued.

DiNoto also met Snow White, though she had to follow a strange rule when taking a photo with her.

caption DiNoto shows off her button while posing with Snow White. source Lisa DiNoto/The Castle Run

In the blog post she wrote about her day, DiNoto said Snow White wasn’t allowed to hold her “1st Day of School Button” when taking a photograph. DiNoto told INSIDER that she’s not exactly sure why that rule was in place.

“I really don’t know the exact details, and cannot speak for Disney’s rules myself,” DiNoto said.

“I imagine it would be troublesome for people to ask her to hold certain things, as she’s such a key character that it might look like an endorsement,” she continued. “So a blanket rule makes sense. That said, that’s just my best guess.”

While DiNoto spent most of her day taking photos, she did find some time for snacks and a ride.

caption DiNoto poses with a character from Disney World’s “Country Bear Jamboree” show. source Lisa DiNoto/The Castle Run

In addition to interacting with characters, cast members, and park-goers, DiNoto said she “strolled around and watched the magic” of the theme park.

“I might have had a little popcorn on Main Street while I people watched,” she said. “And I can never say no to a little ride on the Tomorrowland PeopleMover.”

Whereas most children would be upset to learn that their parent went to Disney World without them, DiNoto said her sons love their mom’s story.

caption A Disney World cast member showcases DiNoto’s badge. source Lisa DiNoto/The Castle Run

“It was such a wonderful experience, and the boys and I had so much to tell each other about our days at pickup time,” DiNoto said.

“They thought it was great,” she continued. “I take them as often as they want to go, like a family elsewhere might go to the local park, so they don’t miss out on anything. In fact we’d been at Animal Kingdom the day before.”

DiNoto believes day trips and mental health-days should be standard for mothers.

caption DiNoto’s button, held by a Disney World cast member. source Lisa DiNoto/The Castle Run

According to DiNoto, her day trip to Disney World was as much about mental health as it was about having fun.

“I believe with all my heart that moms are allowed to – and should – have mental health days,” DiNoto said. “Or afternoons. Or minutes, if that’s all they can squeeze in.”

‘We’ve all been there,” she continued. “I know that I function better as a mother when I take care of my own wellbeing, too.”

“We live close to Disney,” DiNoto said. “They go ALL the time. But that morning, while they were happy and excited to be back at school with their friends and new teachers, I took a few hours to myself and enjoyed the moment.”