People are obsessed with this ‘Little Mermaid’ hairstyle a mom created for her daughter complete with an Ariel doll

caption A mom created this hairstyle inspired by “The Little Mermaid” for her daughter’s school event. source April Morales

Speaking to INSIDER, Romero said that her sister, Atlantis, 4, won “Crazy Hair Day,” but is too young to understand that her photos went viral.

Romero also said her entire family contributed to the hairstyle, as her dad created the doll’s seashell bra using tape.

In some American schools, “Crazy Hair Day” is a popular event that allows students to wear a fun hairstyle to class. Recently, one mother made sure that her daughter’s hair would stand out from the rest.

On Tuesday, Ariel Romero took to Twitter to share photos of her sister’s “Crazy Hair Day” style, created by the girls’ mother, April Castillo, and inspired by Disney’s 1989 film, “The Little Mermaid.” The hairstyle featured a green braid designed to look like the mermaid’s fin, and an Ariel doll attached on top.

In her tweet, Romero, 19, said that her mom “was not playing games” and “really wanted” her younger daughter, Atlantis, 4, to win.

my sister had crazy hair day at school today and my mom was not playing games and really wanted her to win ???? pic.twitter.com/owo78whIWI — ariel (@aireuhl_) March 19, 2019

The tweet quickly went viral, garnering more than 703,000 favorites and 127,000 retweets at the time of this post.

Many Twitter users said they loved the style, and praised the child’s mother for creating such a unique idea.

Omg you’re parents are dope — BLAZY (@blazyqk) March 19, 2019

Being a huge mermaid lover this hits me right in the soul. She did an amazing job! — ????????????????????????????️◟̽◞̽????| #TwoOfUs (@paigedamermaid) March 21, 2019

Incredible! Deserved to win! ????‍♀️ ???? — Joyce Tang (@j0yz) March 21, 2019

i want to be this type of mama wow — ???????????????? ???? (@yanakaona) March 20, 2019

Another person even created a pun inspired by the hairstyle, calling it a “little merbraid.”

Why did y'all not call this "the little merbraid" — Maddy Lee (@maddytweets13) March 21, 2019

Speaking to INSIDER, Romero said that her mom was inspired by other hairstyles she’d seen, but decided to put her own twist on the look.

“My mom had seen ideas, but all had used a paper doll,” Romero told INSIDER. “My mom decided to go the extra mile and since my sister has so many.”

Her hard work definitely paid off. According to Romero, her sister won her class contest “due to the fact she had the most attention and creative hairstyle.” However, according to her sister, Atlantis still hasn’t fully grasped the fact that her photos have gone viral.

“We tried to explain to her, but she just asked ‘Why?'” Romero said.

caption Atlantis wore the hairstyle to school for “Crazy Hair Day.” source April Castillo

Romero also said that her mother wasn’t the only family member to contribute to the mermaid-inspired look.

“What no one has noticed is that the bra Ariel is wearing is homemade,” Romero said. “My dad made it out of tape. The doll was topless, but my mom couldn’t let my sister go to school with a topless doll. Everyone was part of this hairstyle!”

caption The hairstyle featured a green braid and customized Ariel doll. source April Castillo

But the family’s love for mermaids didn’t begin with “Crazy Hair Day.” According to a tweet from Romero, her parents named their daughters after the mythical creatures, and have continued to be inspired by mermaids ever since.