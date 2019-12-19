A mom has donated 94 gallons of breast milk to 28 different babies, including one whose mom died from domestic violence

caption It’s normal for premature babies to drink less milk than full-term babies. source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Since 2018, Christina Resch has donated 94 gallons of her breast milk to 28 different babies, according to WVEC, a TV station in Virginia.

She started to donate her milk when she realized she was producing much more than her prematurely born son, Finlay, was able to drink.

According to Risa Klein, a Manhattan-based certified nurse midwife, it’s normal for premature babies to drink less milk than full-term babies, and it’s also normal for moms to produce a surplus of milk.

“The more you nurse or pump, the more milk you’ll create,” Klein told Insider, because both nursing a baby and using a breast pump create nipple stimulation, which leads to milk production.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

Since June 2018, a woman has donated 94 gallons of her breast milk to an estimated 28 different babies, according to Norfolk, Virginia, television station WVEC.

Christina Resch, a mom living in Virginia Beach, Virginia, told WVEC she started to donate her milk when she realized she was producing much more than her son, Finlay, was able to drink.

Finlay was born six weeks earlier than expected, so he only drank about 10 ounces of Resch’s breast milk daily, even though she was producing between 75 and 100 ounces every day. Now, Finlay is about 17 and a half months old.

According to Risa Klein, a Manhattan-based certified nurse midwife, it’s normal for premature babies to drink less milk than full-term babies, and it’s also normal for moms to produce a surplus of milk.

And, although 94 gallons, or 12,000 ounces, seems like a shocking amount of breast milk, that adds up to about 22 ounces of milk per day. According to certified lactation consultant Nancy Mohrbacher, breastfeeding mothers can pump anywhere from one ounce to 30 ounces of milk per day.

The amount varies so much because it depends on how long they’ve been breastfeeding and pumping their milk and how much storage their milk ducts have, which is different for everyone and unrelated to breast size.

The more the nipples are stimulated, the more milk will be produced

“The more you nurse or pump, the more milk you’ll create,” Klein told Insider, because both nursing a baby and using a breast pump creates nipple stimulation, which leads to milk production.

According to the National Institutes of Health, nipple stimulation causes a new mom to produce more of the hormone prolactin, which sends signals to the body to produce milk, regardless of whether the baby will actually use all of that milk.

At first, Resch said she tried to freeze all of her extra breast milk, but soon ran out of freezer space. That’s when she decided to research what to do with the surplus, and came across milk-donation Facebook groups like Human Milk for Human Babies.

caption Every donation center has different guidelines, but they all tend to be strict. source Monthira/Shutterstock

Breast milk banks can help babies in need get vital nutrients

Resch’s milk has since been donated to lots of babies in need, including those in foster homes and one infant who lost its biological mother to domestic violence, WVEC reported.

“That one kind of tugged on me a little bit,” Resch told WVEC. “That made me cry when I gave that milk to that baby.”

Resch also told WVEC she estimates she’s donated breast milk to 28 babies in addition to her own two children. Although Resch didn’t say when she plans to stop breastfeeding, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends women breastfeed or pump at least until their baby’s first birthday. Women who choose to suppress their breast milk production can do so by stopping pumping or breastfeeding, and eventually their supplies will dry up.

Milk banks, though, are always looking for willing donors like Resch to provide milk in a way similar to donors who supply blood at blood banks.

According to Klein, donors must meet strict guidelines in order for their milk to be accepted into milk donation programs or centers, but each facility has different guidelines.

At the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, for example, women who are taking special medications or herbal supplements, those who smoke nicotine products, and those with a history of cancer, among other factors, cannot donate their breast milk.

But for those who are willing and able to donate their extra breast milk like Resch, their act is invaluable, Klein said.

“This is a true physiological phenomenon that is quite important in helping others who can’t produce milk, or had mastectomy, or are taking medications so they can’t breastfeed,” Klein said.