A mom traveling with her 4-month-old baby reportedly gave passengers earplugs to keep everyone happy on a 10-hour flight

caption One mom is said to have pulled out all the stops to make sure her newborn did not disturb other passengers on their flight. source Johannes Albert / Shutterstock

On a recent flight from Seoul, Korea, to San Francisco, California, one mother is said to have pulled out all the stops to make sure her baby did not disturb other passengers on their 10-hour journey.

According to a Facebook post shared on February 12 by Dave Corona, who claims he was a passenger on the same flight, the woman handed out over 200 goodie bags containing earplugs and candy to other travelers.

Corona shared a photo of a note that appeared to come with the gift bags he claims were passed around. According to the note, 4-month-old Junwoo was flying for the first time; it also apologized for any noise the baby might make during the trip.

Corona called it “a very touching gesture by the mother” in his post, which had close to 600 likes and 200 shares at the time of writing.

According to Corona, the mother’s efforts may have been for naught, as he wrote there was “not a peep out of the kid.”

Nobody enjoys sitting next to a crying baby on a long flight, but sometimes that’s the reality of air travel.

But on a recent flight from Seoul, Korea, to San Francisco, California, one mother is said to have pulled out all the stops to make sure her 4-month-old baby did not disturb other passengers on their 10-hour flight.

According to a Facebook post shared on February 12 by Dave Corona, who claims to have been a passenger on the same flight, the unnamed woman handed out “more than 200 goodie bags filled with candy and ear plugs” to help ease the potential irritation of other travelers.

Corona shared a photo of one of the goodie bags he claims were passed around, and which appeared to come with a note.

“Hello, I’m Junwoo and I’m 4 months old,” the note in Corona’s photo reads. “Today I am going to the U.S. with my mom and grandmom to see my aunt.”

According to the note in Corona’s picture, Junwoo had never flown on a plane before.

“I’m a little bit nervous and scary [sic] because it’s my first flight […] which means I may cry or make too such noise. I will try to go quietly, though I can’t make any promises.. Please excuse me,” the note reads. “So my mom prepared little goodie bags for you! Please use [the earplugs] when it’s too noisy because of me.”

Corona wrote that it was “a very touching gesture by the mother” in his post, which had close to 600 likes and 200 shares at the time of writing. “But as you know when you have kids expect the unexpected.”

According to Corona, the mother’s efforts may have been for naught, as he wrote that there was “not a peep out of the kid.”

Corona did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.