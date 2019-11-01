A mom couldn’t choose between Halloween costumes for her baby son so she decided to dress him up every day in October

caption Erica Allen dressed her son as the Chick-fil-A cow and as a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese. That costume took her 2 minutes and $3 to make, she said. source Courtesy of Erica Allen

Erica Allen couldn’t decide between four costumes for her baby boy, Cairo, so she chose all of them.

Then she had an idea – she would dress him up in a different adorable Halloween costume every day in October.

Baby Cairo dressed as everything from a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese to the Chick-fil-A cow and Woody from “Toy Story,” and you’ll never see anything cuter.

When Erica Allen was trying to decide on a Halloween costume for her son, Cairo, she was overwhelmed by how many adorable options were out there. Before long, what started out as four costumes soon became 31 – one for each day in October to celebrate his very first Halloween.

“People thought it was crazy that I wanted to dress him up every day,” Allen, from Baytown, Texas, told Insider. “But when somebody tells me no, I’m gonna do it.”

Cairo dressed in costumes including the Chick-fil-A cow, a UPS delivery driver, and a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese.

And when a friend of Allen’s posted about Cairo’s costumes online, the internet took notice: Her post received nearly 100,000 shares. Allen has also since posted the photos to Instagram.

She told Insider that despite not having any sewing or costume-making experience, she made seven of the costumes herself – and many of them didn’t take much time or money. The other costumes came from Marshalls, Target, and Amazon.

“The Kraft Mac & Cheese box took me about 20 minutes to make and it only cost me $3 using supplies from Dollar Tree,” she told Insider. “I just put all my love and energy into my children. … People have always told me I’m creative. Reading all the comments saying, ‘Wow, she’s amazing, I wish I could do that,’ I’m starting to believe what everybody is saying.”

Keep scrolling to see every adorable costume from each day of the month.

On day one, Cairo dressed as an adorable skunk.

Next, he was a firefighter.

Cairo looked adorable as a Dalmatian puppy.

He also looked cute as a button in this baby shark costume.

His mom, Erica, got super creative with this Chick-fil-A “Eat Mor Chikin” cow costume.

Cairo is possibly the cutest dragon we’ve ever seen.

He looks particularly proud of this one.

Sheriff Woody, reporting for duty.

This baby chef costume is perfect — all the way down to the tiny pots and pans.

Cairo dressed as a Teddy Graham.

Allen also dressed her son up as a tiny UPS delivery driver, complete with a tiny parcel and truck.

Cairo might be the cutest trick-or-treater skeleton we’ve ever seen.

Forget Cup Noodles, Cairo’s costume says “Cute Noodles.”

Allen said the wig is made with yarn and took an hour to make.

This baby elephant costume is too adorable for words.

He’s the cutest pumpkin in the patch.

“Welcome to Whataburger, can I take your order?”

Allen dressed up her son as a baby sailor for the 17th day of the month.

This is one sweet baby.

Cairo dressed as a baby bat is too cute to handle.

His Pillsbury Doughboy was a creative but simple idea.

Class is in session with this adorable baby nerd costume.

Cairo also dressed as a baby astronaut.

Allen made the hat and the rest of the costume came from Amazon.

Here’s another sweet costume — a Reese’s Cup!

Here’s Cairo as a lovable hedgehog.

Cairo chatted with his Sesame Street friends while dressed as the Cookie Monster.

What can’t this baby do?

This banana costume is too cute … especially when you notice Cairo is basically the same size as the bunch of bananas.

This is probably the least fearsome lion we’ve ever seen.

Allen’s favorite — and Cairo’s as well — was this Kraft Mac & Cheese costume.

“He was giving me so many kisses, and he was laughing so much,” Allen said.

Cairo looked sweet in this gumball machine costume.

Allen made the costume in under 20 minutes.

For the very last day, Allen got help with making this epic Cabbage Patch Kids costume, complete with a certificate and box.

When asked about whether Allen will continue the tradition, she said she doesn’t see why not. Hopefully next year, we’ll have a brand new crop of creative costumes from baby Cairo.