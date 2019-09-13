A mom took her love for Target to the next level by throwing her son’s birthday party in the store

caption Melissa Johnson got the idea for a Target party after her son made a joke about it. source Andy Johnson

You might think you love Target more than anyone, but influencer and entertaining expert Melissa Johnson could easily give you a run for your money.

Johnson threw a surprise party for her son’s ninth birthday at a Target in Sacramento, California, in July.

From the location to the goody bags, every aspect of the party was themed around the store. It featured a Target birthday cake, Target uniforms for the guests, and even a scavenger hunt throughout the store.

This is how Johnson pulled off the ultimate Target birthday party.

Johnson got the idea for the the party after her son Charlie made a joke about having his birthday at Target a few months before he turned nine.

caption Johnson reused Target display carts for the party. source Andy Johnson

On his birthday, Charlie’s grandma told him they were going to Target so that he could pick out a toy for his birthday.

But Charlie’s family and friends were waiting inside to surprise him.

The Sacramento-Riverside Target holds a special place in Johnson’s heart, as she’s been shopping there since she was in kindergarten and worked there when she was 16. “I even walked through that Target to push myself into labor,” she told Insider.

caption Johnson arranged the event in secret so her son would be surprised. source Andy Johnson

Nine years later, Johnson threw her son’s birthday party at the very same Target, which was still open to the public during the party.

Charlie’s party guests were surprised with Target uniforms.

caption The store’s director Joe Forbes provided all of the guests with Target name tags. source Andy Johnson

All of Charlie’s friends sported red shirts, khakis, and custom Target badges, which were provided by Joe Forbes, the store’s director.

The birthday party featured a scavenger hunt through the store, which included a silly string fight.

caption Party guests enjoying the silly string fight. source Andy Johnson

Johnson said her son and his friends were still talking about the silly string fight two months after the party.

Charlie and his friends also got to take pictures with Spot, Target’s mascot.

caption Spot, Target’s mascot, made time for a photo with every party guest. source Andy Johnson

Forbes arranged Spot’s appearance for Charlie’s special day.

Spot was also featured on the Target birthday cake created by Megan’s Bake Shop, a Sacramento bakery.

caption The cake included the Target logo and mascot. source Andy Johnson

“Happy Birthday, Charlie” signs were also posted on the televisions in the electronics section, where the kids had a dance party.

Johnson also ordered Target-themed cookies from Konfections and Konfetti, a local boutique bakery.

caption Cookies by boutique bakery Konfections and Konfetti. source Andy Johnson

“Icee Sips & Target Trips” was the official theme of the creative birthday party.

For lunch, Charlie and his friends enjoyed pizza and Icees from the Target cafe, while their parents sipped on Starbucks beverages.

caption Charlie’s customized coffee sign was created by Party Perfect Design, and you can see materials for the Starbucks ring toss made by Ford Country. source Andy Johnson

The event took about a month-and-a-half to plan, with Johnson working with different vendors to bring the surprise party together. Stylist Kim Alcala and event planner Molly Allen helped Johnson work out all the details.

Johnson said it was easier to have the birthday party at the store than it would have been to host it at home, since vendors worked together to pull off the event.

caption The Target balloons were provided by Ready Set Confetti. source Andy Johnson

And she didn’t have to worry about anyone spilling Icees in her house.

Guests got to take home an item from the dollar section as a party favor.

caption California designer August Root created the custom Target party hats. source Andy Johnson

Charlie checked out his guests’ selections at the cash register on their way out.

The attention to detail created an event that celebrated the beloved discount store as much as it celebrated Charlie.

caption Linden Fields made the custom Target doormat in front of the cart. source Andy Johnson

From the hats to the cake, it was all about Target.

The budget for the event was around $1,000.

caption Paper Lane Designs made the custom “Charlie’s 9th Birthday” sign, while Custom by Dre made the banner. source Andy Johnson

But you could host a similar event for less using DIY projects. You can find directions for replicating a Target party at home on Johnson’s blog.

Video by Ray Casillas.

