A mom’s Facebook post that ‘childless millennials’ shouldn’t be allowed at Disney parks is wrong and sexist

After her young son cried when she refused to wait in a long line to buy him a Mickey pretzel, a woman posted a Facebook rant calling on Disney World to ban “people without children” from the park.

Twitter users nearly universally disagreed with the disgruntled woman’s post and mocked the take.

The entire idea of preventing adults without children from enjoying Disney World is ludicrous, especially given the fact that Disney itself actively promotes Honeymoon suites and romantic getaways at its parks, as detailed in its official “Vacation Guide to Disney World for Adults.”

The sexist example the woman set for her young son was also particularly damaging.

After her 3-year-old son threw a temper tantrum when she refused to wait in a long line to buy him a Mickey Mouse pretzel, a woman posted a long rant to Facebook calling on Disney World to ban “people without children” from the park.

The idea was lambasted on Twitter. But beyond the fact that Disney already caters to adults without children, the problematic and sexist tone of her rant was deeply troubling.

This is my new favorite wild mommy post. It’s me, the millennial slut who just goes to Disney World to make children cry pic.twitter.com/COokEiTdMm — Jen ???? Gen Con???????????? (@JenKatWrites) July 19, 2019

The original post was widely criticized and mocked

In her post, an unnamed woman argued that Disney World is a “FAMILY amusement park” and that “IMMATURE millennials” have no business spending time there. Though the Facebook rant appears to be from September, the story recently went viral after a Twitter user uploaded a screenshot of the post.

The mom used crude language to insult a seemingly childless woman who was waiting in line for a Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel. She blamed the woman for her own son’s outburst after the mother didn’t want to wait in the long line.

Eventually, the mom argued that “people without children need to be banned” from the amusement park.

Twitter users, who nearly universally disagreed with both the disgruntled woman’s rant and a New York Post column that echoed similar sentiments, took the opportunity to mock the take.

As a single person with no kids who goes to Disneyworld all the time, this is making me feel extremely powerful. — Mitchell Stankowicz (@mstankow) July 20, 2019

Some of us DO know EXACTLY what it’s like to stand in a 3 hour line with a cranky hungry tired child… and that’s why we’re not having them ???? — Jen ???? Gen Con???????????? (@JenKatWrites) July 19, 2019

Mickey and Minnie are a childless couple. — dpstudiolab (@dpstudiolab) July 21, 2019

I wish millennials could afford to have kids and go to Disneyworld. Can't have both. — Dingbat Changstein (@iamnotatwit) July 27, 2019

Her argument fails to recognize that Disney actively caters to adults without children

At its many parks, Disney offers everything from Honeymoon suites and wedding packages to bars and nightlife geared toward younger adults.

The company promises that “you’ll feel like royalty on a Disney theme park honeymoon!” and offers everything from deluxe accommodations and world-class golf courses to couples massages and poolside cabanas. Additionally, Disney World offers three different wedding packages and more than 40 venues for those looking to tie the knot at “The Most Magical Place On Earth.”

There are plenty of activities at Disney World for single adults to partake in as well. Disney Springs is home to famous wine bars with master sommeliers, upscale restaurants, and bars and clubs that stay open until 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Though one can have children and do all of these activities, they are not marketed towards people with kids. In fact, Disney has an official “Vacation Guide to Disney World for Adults,” the first section of which specifically details all of the adult-oriented attractions in all four of Disney World’s theme parks.

Even Walt Disney himself made it perfectly clear that Disney was created to spread joy to all, regardless of age:

WALT’S????????WHOLE????????GOAL????????WAS????????TO????????MAKE????????THINGS????????THAT????????EVERYONE????????COULD????????ENJOY.???????? maybe stop shaming people for enjoying a freaking theme park. pic.twitter.com/b9VP7MhaRY — Katie is ready for BlimeyCon ✨ (@katiethehuman99) July 26, 2019

The tone of the post was also very problematic

Even if you push past the woman’s flawed argument, the most troubling aspect of her post was the sexist overtones that could set a particularly damaging example for her son.

At one point in the post, the mother calls a woman she believes to be childless a “c—” and criticizes her “slutty” clothing. The childless woman’s crime appears to be that she is taking up space in a line that the mother feels her son is entitled to.

The tone of the post implies her son’s needs come before anyone else’s, even if those needs are as trivial as getting a Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel.

According to a 2017 article from the Washington Post, children learn to undervalue women through the example their parents set. If kids witness their mothers deferring to their fathers, or sons are praised for their aggression while daughters are punished for it, they begin to absorb those imposed gender differences as genetically indisputable.

In a 2017 article from Slate, the author cites a study that suggests that “the more ingrained kids’ gender stereotypes become, the more easily they conclude that girls are inferior to boys – that boys have higher status because they biologically deserve it.” Another study, published in 2011, goes as far as to suggest that mothers are disproportionately responsible for the “transferring of sexist attitudes” to their own children.

In other words, it is not uncommon for children to internalize this kind of behavior from their parents. This mentality and language could instill a serious sense of chauvinism and entitlement. If that’s the case, maybe her son will grow up to believe he is justified in calling women “tramps” and a “b——” any time they get in the way of what he wants.

Likewise, by expressing disdain for all women who do not have children, the mother in the Facebook post is normalizing the sexist notion that women only have value so long as they are mothers.

While the entire idea of preventing adults without children from enjoying Disney World is ludicrous, the post’s blatant misogyny wasn’t funny at all.