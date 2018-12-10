You can now buy a $3,565 floor-length puffer coat made with no sleeves

caption Moncler advertised the coat with matching puffer gloves. source Moncler

Fashion brand Moncler is selling a $3,565 floor-length puffer coat made with no sleeves.

The Lucrezia coat is sold in a single blue color.

The design is sold out on the Moncler website but is available to purchase from Barney’s in sizes 00 and 1 at the time of this post.

Actor Ezra Miller wore a similar style to the premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

If you thought the puffer-coat trend was over, think again.

Not only is the style continuing to grow in popularity, but designers are still putting new twists on the classic winter look. Fashion brand Moncler is one of them.

The brand is currently selling a $3,565 floor-length puffer coat made with a shiny, baby blue fabric that appears to keep you warm from head to toe – that is, with the exception of your arms.

caption Unlike other Moncler designs, this jacket is only sold in one color. source Barney’s

There are no sleeves on this coat

Unlike traditional puffer coats, the Lucrezia design has two slots on each side that can be zipped up or left open.

Those who own the coat can either keep their arms tucked under the fabric, or they can choose to stick their arms out.

caption Each slot has a zipper. source Moncler

For those who choose the latter, gloves might be a smart choice to stay warm. Moncler did sell matching $1,500 puffer-style gloves at one point, but the style appears to have sold out since INSIDER last wrote about them in November.

caption Moncler also modeled the coat with a puffer top. source Barney’s

This is not the first puffer-style garment Moncler has designed

The brand also created a line of $2,710 dresses, which looked like a mix between evening gowns and puffer coats.

caption These dresses were also sleeveless. source Barney’s

These dresses, comprised of long bubble skirts and matching sleeveless tops, are still available to purchase in blue.

Celebrities have already taken the long puffer style to the red carpet

In November, actor Ezra Miller wore a similar Moncler style to the premiere of his film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

Unlike Moncler’s brighter designs, Miller’s take on the style included a black puffer cape. He also paired the look with a dark lipstick.

caption Miller also wore a black pair of puffer-style gloves. source Pascal Le Segretain/GettyImages

At the time of this post, the Lucrezia design is sold out on Moncler’s website, but is still available to purchase from Barney’s in sizes 00 and 1.

Representatives for Moncler did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.

